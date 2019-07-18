DENISON, Iowa — Back in early June, the Denison-Schleswig High School softball team went on a losing streak that coach Kevin Dau couldn’t explain.
The Monarchs had lost eight of nine games, and were searching for a way to return to the style of softball they were playing during their 10-1 stretch and were ranked in the Class 4A poll.
Dau can’t put his finger on how the Monarchs turned things around, but Denison-Schleswig lost just four games out of its last 18.
Because of their success in the homestretch part of their schedule, the Monarchs are preparing for their next game against Carlisle at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in the Class 4A state tournament.
“We’re playing our best softball, and now’s the perfect time,” Dau said. “I feel very confident and comfortable going into the state tournament. We got over that bad stretch, and now we’re playing extremely well Class 4A softball.”
In the postseason, the Monarchs defeated Spencer, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan.
The skid started with a 14-0 loss to Ballard, then lost to Newell-Fonda, Carroll Kuemper, Carroll High School, Creston, North and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
There were two things that Dau didn’t like that led to the 1-8 stretch: The Monarchs’ defense wasn’t playing well and senior pitcher Sarah Heilesen wasn’t finding the strike zone.
Heilesen was surrendering several walks, and the number kept piling up.
Heilesen allowed 15 walks apiece in the losses to Ballard and Kuemper.
“There’s a lot of pressure on that pitching position and it might have been a little bit overwhelming being a senior,” said Dau of Heilesen’s mid-season struggles. “She just went back to her mechanics and find the strike zone to get her confidence back.”
In the last three games, Heilesen has walked a combined 13 hitters, and fought through a sprained ankle Tuesday night against the Crusaders in the regional final.
Heilesen has carried the load for the Monarchs, as the D-S senior has thrown 187 ⅔ innings out of a total 237 ⅓. She’s 21-12 with a 2.61 ERA and has 249 strikeouts.
Heilesen is third among the Class 4A state qualifiers in strikeouts.
“She’s amazing, and I give her a lot of credit,” D-S senior catcher Alex Mohr said. “She works hard day in and day out and we wouldn’t do this without her. She’s tough. I knew she had this in her.”
The Monarchs are going to give Heilesen until Sunday to rest her ankle, then, according to Dau, Heilesen will throw a bullpen session Monday to see how her left ankle feels.
“She’s been locked and loaded since her struggles,” Dau said. “She’s been our pitcher for three years, and I have total confidence in what she brings to the table.”
There wasn't any tension in the Monarchs’ dugout when things weren’t going right. Sure, there was frustration.
Dau kept reminding his team that a softball season is a long grind, and they’d find a way to get out of it.
In Dau’s mind, the turnaround came to a loss against Waterloo Columbus Catholic.
The Monarchs lost 3-1 to Columbus, but Heilesen walked three hitters and held the Sailors to one earned run. Paige Armijo also homered in that game.
“Sarah found the strike zone. She was like her old self and that boosted the kids’ confidence,” Dau said.
The Monarchs then went on to beat Akron-Westfield to start the 14-4 run in late June.
ARMIJO FITS IN: It didn’t take long for Armijo to fit in.
Armijo transferred to Denison-Schleswig from Charter Oak when the high school closed.
She didn’t have many friends when she first moved to Monarchs country, but Dau saw that Armijo could play a big role when she arrived for the 2018 season.
Armijo wanted to play defense, but last year, there wasn’t any room, but Dau saw how much power the new Monarch had.
So, Dau put her in the designated hitter spot. Armijo had 31 RBIs and four home runs last year.
“She swings a mean bat, and she’s a softball gal,” Dau said. “Sometimes pitchers would pitch around Sarah, and Paige would get big hit after big hit.”
Dau approached Armijo this past offseason about playing in the field, and the two options were outfield or first base since Whitney Weiss, Caytlin Lee and Tori Herrig graduated.
Armijo chose on first base, and her bat has also been a big one for the Monarchs. She leads the team with 117 at-bats, and also leads Denison-Schleswig with 42 RBIs and is second on the team with five homers.
WHAT CARLISLE BRINGS: Carlisle, located in suburban Des Moines, relies on Molly Hoekstra in the circle.
Hoekstra is 30-1 with a 1.48 ERA. She’s allowed 59 runs, and has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 195-47.
The Wildcats’ top-two hitters are senior Alyvia Dubois and Meredith Hoffman. Dubois is hitting .505 with 18 doubles and 43 RBIs. Hoffman has a team-high 50 RBIs and nine homers.