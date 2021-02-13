STATE SWIMMING: Kohen Rankin wins 100 breaststrke at state swimming

MARION, Iowa — Boyden-Hull High School junior Kohen Rankin won the 100-yard breaststoke on Saturday, and he did so with a time of 55.03 seconds.

That time is good for All-American status, and it's also the third-fastest in the state history.

Rankin also finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle race. His teammates, Owen Hoak and Easton Gelinne, were 11th and 31st, respectively.

The Sioux City Spartans finished in fourth place in the 200-yard medley relay, with a time of 1:35.41, which was .52 seconds faster than its seed time.

In the 200 free relay, the Spartans were sixth (1:26.39).

Brody Spies was 32nd in the 200 freestyle (1:54.69).

Hudson Vonk was 21st in the 200 IM, with a time of 2:03.79. In that same race, Kellen Dean was 24th.

Reed Adajar was 30th in the 500 freestyle, with a time of 5:01.68.

Easton Gelinne was 25th in the 100 backstroke at 55.35 seconds. Dean was 32nd (57.35).

The Metros closed the day out with an 18th-place finish in the 400 free with a time of 3:21.56.

The Metros placed 10th with 98 points. Waukee won with 268.5 points.

