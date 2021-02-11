STATE SWIMMING PREVIEW: Sioux City goes to Marion with highest expectations

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Spartans co-op swim team has made stepping stones throughout its journey with coach Eric Hoak.
This week might be the biggest stepping stone that the Spartans are on in program history.
Sioux City will be represented in 10 of the 11 events at the state swim meet at noon Saturday, which will now be held at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center in Marion. Spectators are not allowed at this year's event due to COVID-19 related capacity restrictions.
The meet was supposed to be held at the University of Iowa, but because of the pandemic, the event had to be relocated.
For the first time, the Spartans' goal of placing high among the team standings is a realistic goal.
There are four events where the Spartans are ranked in the top-10, and Boyden-Hull High School junior Kohen Rankin is ranked twice highly in two individual events.
Rankin’s improvement came outside of the water. He grew in his confidence.
In previous years, he knew he was a talented swimmer, but he wasn’t sure at what capacity.
Fast forward to this year, and he’ll look at the swimmer next to him, and he’ll just say in his mind that he can beat his competition.
Going into the meet this weekend, Rankin is the top-seeded swimmer in the 100-yard breaststroke.
His seed time is 56.59 seconds, and it is .30 seconds ahead of Ames freshman Joshua Chen. Rankin beat Chen by those two times on Saturday.
Before Rankin swims in that event, he’ll go in the 50-yard freestyle, where the Comets junior is ranked third.
He swam a time of 21.07 on Saturday. The two swimmers who are ahead of him in seed times are Bettendorf’s Alex Stone (20.82) and Ryan Boeding (21.03).
“He believes in himself,” Hoak said. “And his goal is state champion. He set four pool records (Saturday at the Fort Dodge district meet). Three school records and the coaches there did not elect him swimmer of the meet. And he believes that he is the best and that's all it takes. It's that mental edge.
“If you met Kohen and you talked with Kohen, there is not an ounce of him that is cocky,” Hoak added. “He is confident. He is playful. He is lovable. He is well-mannered. I mean, he's the super boy scout. He is Steve Rogers, Captain America, he's just, he's unbelievable.”
Rankin isn’t the only Spartan who is swimming in the 50 free. Owen Hoak, this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week, is ranked 12th in the race (21.79) and West senior Easton Gelinne 27th in 22.38 seconds.
This is the first year that Gelinne has made it in an individual event. He didn’t even know that swimming was available as a high school sport as a freshman, but now as a senior, Gelinne gets a chance to swim individually at state.
“That drive … almost a little panicky, but he qualified in two individuals and two relays, so he set his goal and he went after it,” Eric Hoak said.
The Spartans will start the meet by competing in the 200 medley relay. Gelinne, Rankin, Hoak and Hinton junior Brody Spies will be swimming, and they won Saturday’s meet in 1:35.93. That time is good enough for the No. 2 seed.
Iowa City West has the top seed, just eight tenths ahead of the Spartans.
When Hoak opened the email from the Iowa High School Athletic Association on who had qualified for the state tournament, the 200 medley relay list took his breath away.
“I was like, ‘Oh, we're legitimate, big time,’” Eric Hoak said. “As I started reading off who qualified and how many kids are in it, my emotions welled up in me. It's been years and years of hard work and early mornings and time in the weight room and time in the pool. And I might not be doing the work, but I'm there, I'm invested, like they are.”
Spies will then turn around and swim in the 200 individual freestyle. He’s seeded 30th with a time of 1:50.33.
The Spartans then have three swimmers — Sioux Center freshman Kellen Dean, Sioux Center freshman Hudson Vonk and East sophomore Alec McEntaffer — in the 200 IM. Dean is the highest-seeded swimmer among the trio, as he’s 20th at 2:02.12.
There’s no one swimming from Sioux City in the 100 butterfly.
Hoak returns to swim in the 100 freestyle. He placed third last weekend (47.92) and that was good for the No. 14 seed.
North senior Reed Adajar will swim in the 500 freestyle, and he’s seeded 27th with a time of 4:58.95.
Adajar aimed to have a time under 5 minutes, and he did just that on Saturday.
Adajar wasn’t going to come out for swimming for his junior year, but after having a successful season, he didn’t hesitate to return for his senior season.
“You could just tell he had something special this year,” Eric Hoak said. “He had a feel for the water like he's never had before, he has gotten muscles like he's never had before. His mom always jokes how he's such a little boy, and she just can't wait for him to hit his growth spurt. He's hit it and he's doing exceptional.”
After the 500 free, Sioux City will have a team in the 200 freestyle relay. The Spartans are seeded seventh, after winning last weekend with a time of 1:27.11.
Gelinne and Dean will both swim in the 100 backstroke. Gelinne has the higher seed among the duo at 25th (55.48).
Sioux City will close out the day with the 400 free relay. East senior Cody Bates, Spies, Adajar and Gelinne will swim for Sioux City. The Spartans are seeded 16th.
Spencer swims in three events
The Spencer Tigers will be swimming in three events Saturday.
Tigers sophomore Reid Tigges will be swimming in the 50 free and 100 free. He is seeded ninth in the 50 free (21.61).
Cole DeVlaeminck will be swimming in the 100 butterfly, and he’s got a seeding of 28th (54.36).