STATE SWIMMING PREVIEW: Sioux City goes to Marion with highest expectations

This is the first year that Gelinne has made it in an individual event. He didn’t even know that swimming was available as a high school sport as a freshman, but now as a senior, Gelinne gets a chance to swim individually at state.

“That drive … almost a little panicky, but he qualified in two individuals and two relays, so he set his goal and he went after it,” Eric Hoak said.

The Spartans will start the meet by competing in the 200 medley relay. Gelinne, Rankin, Hoak and Hinton junior Brody Spies will be swimming, and they won Saturday’s meet in 1:35.93. That time is good enough for the No. 2 seed.

Iowa City West has the top seed, just eight tenths ahead of the Spartans.

When Hoak opened the email from the Iowa High School Athletic Association on who had qualified for the state tournament, the 200 medley relay list took his breath away.

“I was like, ‘Oh, we're legitimate, big time,’” Eric Hoak said. “As I started reading off who qualified and how many kids are in it, my emotions welled up in me. It's been years and years of hard work and early mornings and time in the weight room and time in the pool. And I might not be doing the work, but I'm there, I'm invested, like they are.”