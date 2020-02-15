State swimming: Rankin leads Spartans with fourth-place finish in 100 breaststroke

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Boyden-Hull High School sophomore Kohen Rankin was the area's highest placing individual Saturday at the Iowa high school state swimming meet at the University of Iowa Aquatic Center.

Rankin, a member of the Sioux City Spartans, finished in fourth place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 57.40 seconds. He finished faster than his seed time of 58.05, which was also fourth entering the state meet.

Iowa City High senior Forrest Frazier won the race with an All-America time standard and a state record with 53.15.

East junior Owen Hoak competed in the other two individual races that the Spartans qualified in. Hoak placed 19th in the 50 freestyle in 22 seconds flat, edging his seed time of 22.05.

Spencer junior Ethan Heiter placed 12th (21.62) and Tigers freshman Reid Tigges was 24th (22.41). Charlie Bunn of Bettendorf won in 20.18, beating the All-American standard and the state record.

Hoak tied with Q Strohm of Ames in the 100 freestyle for 21st place. Both swimmers touched the wall in 48.91. Bunn also won that race in 44.41.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In terms of relays, both the Spartans and Tigers finished in the top-10 in the 200 freestyle relay.