CLASS 3A
Boys
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jorma Schwedler is the top athlete in three events.
The Warriors junior is the No. 1 seed in Class 3A in the 100-meter dash, the 200 and the 400.
He won all three events Friday at the Class 3A-District 7 event in Sergeant Bluff.
Schwedler will run in all three events on Thursday.
The 3A 100 preliminary races will be at 1:12 p.m. Thursday; the 200 at 11:10 and the 400 at 1:50.
Schwedler has a lead of .74 seconds in the 400.
Warriors senior Max Murphy leads the pack in the 100-meter hurdles, as he will try to avenge his 22nd-place finish last year. Murphy’s time is 14.63, which is a school record he broke this weekend. He will also compete in the 400 hurdles.
Austin Freiberg qualified for three events — 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and the high jump — and his highest seed is fifth in the 110s.
The Warriors are also top-4 seeds in the shuttle hurdle relay, sprint medley relay, the 4x400 and the 4x800.
Bishop Heelan will go into the state meet with Keyontre Clark as the top seed in the long jump with a length of 22 feet, 9 inches. Heelan also received a 1 seed in the 4x100 relay with a time of 43.66 seconds. That team will run at 1:10 p.m. Friday.
Denison-Schleswig’s Waw Gach jumped 6-foot-8 in the high jump, and that earned him the No. 1 seed in 3A.
In other boys’ qualifiers, Boyden Hull/Rock Valley earned a 3 seed in the sprint medley relay with a time of 1:33.92.
Le Mars qualified with the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:01.78, in the 4x100 relay and the 4x200.
Bulldogs junior Anthony Lamoreaux will compete in the 100 (11.59) and 200 (23.17).
Kaden Woodard, a wheelchair contestant, will compete in the 100, 200 and 400 wheelchair races. Woodard will also throw the shot put.
Girls
The Crusaders picked up three No. 1 seeds.
Madison Jochum is the 3A leader in the 400 with a time of 58.29, which is .72 seconds ahead of Davenport Assumption’s Carly King. Jochum is also a No. 5 seed in the 800 (2:22.27).
Junior Amber Aesoph leads the pack in the 800 going into this week with a time of 2:21.03.
Heelan’s distance medley relay is third with a time of 4:12.82.
SB-L will be represented in seven events. It will run in three relays: The 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800.
The Warriors’ highest-seeded individual is senior Brooklyn Huberty, who is seeded fifth in the 400-meter dash. Her qualifying time on Friday was 1:00.42.
Madison Harms is seeded 10th in the high jump, freshman Addy Mosier is 12th in the long jump, Maddie Hinkel is 16th in the 800 and Tessa Smith has a No. 19 seed in the discus.
Le Mars will be in six events.
Maddie Hurt qualified for the 1,500 (5:09.66) and 3,000 (11:15.22). Lilly McNaughton is a No. 11 seed in the long jump.
The Bulldogs will also be running in the shuttle hurdle relay, the sprint medley relay, the 4x200 and the 4x400.
The Spencer Tigers are represented in 14 different events.
The Tigers’ top event is the 4x100 relay, where they’re fourth (50.12).
Kailee Hopkins is the Tigers’ highest-ranked individual seed, as she’s the No. 6 seed in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.82. Katelyn Nissen is 14th in the 100.
Allison Piercy is 20th in the 200 (27.23), and Grace Hamilton is 23rd in the 800 (2:28.17).
Brenna Fisher is 15th in the 3,000 with a time of 11:13.
Josie Heisinger will throw the discus and the shot put. She has the 20th longest discus throw at 113 feet, 1 inch. Heisinger has the fifth farthest shot put throw (38-0.75).
In the 100-meter hurdles, junior Abby Borth is 16th-seeded (16.25).
Spencer’s only other top-10 seeds are in the 4x2, where the Tigers are seventh with a time of 1:46.70, and the 4x800 (9:53.85).
In other Spencer relays, the shuttle hurdle relay is ranked 14th in 3A (1:08.75), its 4x400 is 15th (4:12.12), and its distance medley relay is 11th.
Denison-Schleswig’s Vanessa Gunderson qualified in the two hurdle races. Gunderson is ranked fifth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:07:11) and 20th the 100-meter hurdles (16.32).
For Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Emma Zoet is a two-time qualifier this season. Zoet is ranked sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:07.13) and 15th in the 100mH (16.22).
Zoet is also a member of the shuttle hurdle relay, which is ranked 13th in Class 3A, and the 4x200 relay, tabbed for ninth going into the week.
Sadie Ribbens and Mallory Nilles will compete in the high jump. Ribbens and Nilles both have qualifying jumps at five feet even.
The distance medley relay is the No. 19 seed for BHRV.
Finally, Storm Lake’s Emma Kenkel is the No. 18 seed in the 200-meter dash.
CLASS 2A
Girls
OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd is the top seed in the 100 with a time of 12.71. Cherokee's Camille Zwiefel earned the No. 4 seed with a time of 12.81. Sioux Center's Natalee Greenfield is the No. 7 seed in 13.01. Western Christian's Emma Westphal qualified with a time of 13.32.
Winterrowd then grabbed the No. 2 seed in the 200 with a time of 26.30. West Lyon's Kennedy Kramer is the No. 6 seed with a time of 26.74. Greenfield has a time of 26.92 and Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central's Jayde Barto qualified in 27.16.
Winterrowd helped OABCIG to the top seed in the 4x100 along with Morgan Godbersen, Sarah Cotton and Sydney Durbin with a time of 50.62. Sioux Center is seeded fifth in 51.37 and Cherokee is seventh at 51.45. Alta-Aurelia qualified in 53.01.
Kramer is the top seed in the 400 after finishing in a time of 58.72 and KP/WC's Erika Kuntz is the No. 2 seed in 58.95. Unity's Mikayla Turek is the No. 4 seed in 59.35 and Western Christian's Emilee Heynen is the No. 5 seed in 1:00.35.
Turek has the top seed in the 400 hurdles after putting up a time in 1:04.71. Sheldon's Sydney Olson qualified in 1:08.16, Sioux Center's Megan Juffer qualified in 1:08.44, MOC-Floyd Valley's Claire Yaw qualified in 1:08.89 and Cherokee's Alexis Pingel qualified in 1:10.15.
Kuntz helped KP/WC to the top seed in the 4x400 relay along with Paige Kuchel, Madison Goodwin and Barto in 4:07.91 and Sioux Center is the No. 2 seed in 4:09.80. Western Christian is the No. 4 seed in 4:11.05. Okoboji qualified in 4:12.57.
Kuntz, Barto and Goodwin are also part of the KP/WC's sprint medley relay along with Aubree Bell, which earned the No. 1 seed in 1:49.56. West Lyon is right behind them at No. 2 in 1:50.30 and Unity Christian is No. 3 in 1:51.28. Western Christian is No. 9 in 1:52.67. Cherokee qualified in 1:55.21.
Western Christian's team of Bailey Nelson, Macay Van'tHul, Heynen and Olivia Granstra is the top seed in the 4x800 in 9:36.65. Sioux Center is the No. 3 seed in 9:51.84 and Okoboji is NO. 6 in 9:58.47. Cherokee is No. 9 in 10:02.28.
Nelson is the No. 4 seed in the 800 in 2:22.25. Kuntz is the No. 6 seed in 2:23.66 and Okoboji's Lexi Duffy is the No. 10 seed in 2:24.33. Van'tHul qualified in 2:26.44, Ridge View/River Valley's Kaylee Knaack qualified in 2:31.36 and Cherokee's Lily Anderson qualified in 2:32.12.
Turek is the No. 4 seed in the long jump with a distance of 16-9.25. Ashlyn Albrecht is No. 7 with a distance of 16-7. West Lyon's Emma Meyer qualified at 16-0.25 and Bell qualified at 15-10.
Sioux Center qualified No. 4 in the 4x200 in 1:48.02 and OABCIG is No. 6 in 1:48.08. Cherokee is No. 10 in 1:48.69. KP/WC qualified in 1:50.86.
Durbin is the qualified No. 5 in the high jump after clearing 5-2 and Sioux Center's Jacie Vander Waal cleared the same height. Sheldon's Payten Lode qualified at 5-1. OABCIG's Kirsten Dausel and KP/WC's Camrin Baird qualified after clearing 5-0.
In the 1,500, MOC-Floyd Valley's Emily Haverdink is the No. 9 seed in 5:12.40. Duffy qualified in 5:13.02 and Western Christian's Whitney Minderhoud qualified in 5:13.33. OABCIG's Madison Schiernbeck qualified in 5:19.74.
Minderhoud is the No. 7 seed in the 3,000 in 11:14.40 and Haverdink is NO. 8 in 11:15.80. Sheldon's Anessa Schoo qualified in 11:19.55 and Schiernbeck qualified in 11:29.75.
In the 100 hurdles, Alta-Aurelia's Jessica Flaherty qualified in 16.29, Okoboji's Keitra Cabinboy qualified in 16.77 and Sheldon's Makenna Kleinhesselink qualified in 16.79.
In the shuttle hurdle relay, Sioux Center qualified No. 9 in 1:09.39. Sheldon qualified in 1:10.69 and Cherokee qualified in 15th in 1:10.81.
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht has the top time in the 100 wheelchair in 28.80. She also has the top time in the 400 wheelchair in 1:48.41. She has the top throw in the wheelchair shot put at 12-9 and has a time of 3:38.57 in the wheelchair 800.
Western Christian qualified in the distance medley in 4:24.42 and Okoboji qualified in 4:27.00. Sheldon qualified in 4:30.77 and Ridge View/River Valley qualified in 4:32.87.
KP/WC's Emily Kraft qualified in the discus at 105-10 and MVAOCOU's Ellen Mallory qualified at 104-6.
Kraft also qualified in the shot put at 38-6.5 and West Lyon's Riley Knobloch qualified at 38-3.
Boys
Spirit Lake's Joe Stein has the top seed going into the 100 with a time of 11.08 seconds. OABCIG's Cooper DeJean is the No. 4 seed in 11.26 and West Lyon's Davion Sterner is right behind him in 11.27. OABCIG's Kolton Knop qualified in 11.61.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Grant Brouwer cleared 6-10 in the high jump to earn the top seed. Alta-Aurelia's Chandler Damewood is No. 5 after clearing 6-4 as did Sheldon's Tyler Lode. OABCIG's William Grote qualified after clearing 6-3 and Western Christian's Wyatt Gulker and Hinton's Aiden Brock qualified after clearing 6-1.
Western Christian earned the top seed in the 4x400 relay in 3:27.70. Sioux Center is the No. 5 seed in 3:29.35 and Unity Christian is the No. 8 seed in 3:29.66. Sibley-Ocheyedan qualified in 3:30.70.
MVAOCOU's Dylan Blake is the No. 2 seed in the 800 in 2:00.24. Sioux Center's Peter Shippy qualified in 2:02.84 and MOC-Floyd Valley's Samuel May qualified in 2:03.20. Spirit Lake Mason McCaffery qualified in 2:03.43.
Okoboji's Ethan Albright is the No. 2 seed in the 400 hurdles in 55.31. Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trevin Wasmund is the No. 8 seed in 56.60. OABCIG's Ben Bergman qualified in 57.13.
West Sioux is the No. 2 seed in the 4x100 in 43.73 and OABCIG is right behind at No. 3 in 43.90 and Sibley-Ocheyedan is No. 4 in 44.23. West Lyon is No. 10 in 44.61. Sheldon qualified in 45.06.
Stein is the No. 3 seed in the 200 in 22.64 and Sioux Center's Braden Jahn is No. 5 in 22.76. Sterner is No. 7 in 22.83. West Sioux's Kade Lynott qualified in 23.19 and DeJean qualified in 23.56.
Lynott is the No. 3 seed in the long jump with a distance of 21-2.5. Brock is the No. 5 seed at 21-0 and DeJean is No. 9 at 20-9.75. Brouwer qualified at 20-6 and West Lyon's Logan Meyer qualified at 20-5.5.
Western Christian is the No. 3 seed in the 4x800 in 8:16.36 and Sioux Center is No. 5 in 8:18.21. Unity Christian qualified in 8:23.13 and MVAOCOU qualified in 8:27.76.
West Lyon is the No. 4 seed in the 4x200 relay in 1:31.86 and Sioux Center is the No. 6 seed in 1:32.42 and West Sioux is the No. 7 seed in 1:32.44. Sibley-Ocheyedan is the No. 9 seed in 1:32.58. Alta-Aurelia qualified in 1:34.25.
Sheldon's Eric Heibult is the No. 5 seed in the 3,200 in 10:01.57. Jakob Van Der Werff is the No. 9 seed in 10:07.04. McCaffery qualified in 10:09.87.
Alta-Aurelia's Nick Gaes is the No. 5 seed in the shot put at 51-10.75. MVAOCOU's Ely Fundermann is No. 9 at 50-0. Unity Christian's Bryce Huitink qualified at 45-5.5.
Albright is the No. 8 qualifier in the 400 in 51.47. Western Christian's Ethan Spronk qualified in 51.78.
Heibult is the is the No. 8 qualifier in the 1,600 in 4:38.27. Blake is No. 10 at 4:38.66. Sheldon's Brendan Cain qualified in 4:39.61 and Van Der Werff was right behind him in 4:40.02.
OABCIG is the No. 8 qualifier in the shuttle hurdle in 1:02.13. Sibley-Ocheyedan qualified in 1:02.59 and Alta-Aurelia qualified in 1:03.30. Spirit Lake qualified in 1:04.32 and Hinton qualified in 1:05.02.
Sioux Center is the No. 9 qualifier in the sprint medley in 1:36.22. Unity Christian qualified in 1:36.61 and Okoboji qualified in 1:36.73.
Gaes is the No. 10 qualifier in the discus at 146-1. Western Christian's Eli VanGinkel qualified at 141-9 and Spirit Lake's Connor Jensen qualified at 137-0.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Jack Carlson qualified in the 110 hurdles in 15.89.
Sheldon qualified in the distance medley in 3:40.37, Spirit Lake qualified in 3:40.82, Sibley-Ocheyedan qualified in 3:40.92 and Unity Christian qualified in 3:40.97.
CLASS 2A
Girls
South O'Brien is the No. 1 seed in the 4x100 relay in 51.86. West Monona qualified in 53.21 and Akron-Westfield qualified in 53.74.
Central Lyon has the top time in the 4x200 relay in 1:48.70. South O'Brien is No. 5 in 1:49.03 and Gehlen Catholic is No. 8 at 1:50.52. Sioux Central qualified in 1:50.97 and West Monona qualified in 1:51.26.
Akron-Westfield's Shaylee Siebens is the No. 3 seed in the 100 in 12.78. Whiting's Kennedy Cooper is the No. 9 seed in 13.06. South O'Brien's Annika Jenness qualified in 13.11 and Central Lyon's Regan Van Wyhe qualified in 13.12. South O'Brien's Wylee Sickelka qualified in 13.40.
Gehlen Catholic is the No. 3 seed in the shuttle hurdle in 1:08.43. Central Lyon is No. 9 in 1:09.93. Sioux Central qualified in 1:12.37.
Newell-Fonda is the No. 3 seed in the 4x400 in 4:13.14 and Gehlen Catholic is No. 5 in 4:13.98. West Monona is No. 7 in 4:14.37 and Sioux Central is right behind in 4:15.31. Central Lyon is No. 10 in 4:16.85. HMS is NO. 14 in 4:18.76.
Central Lyon's Callie Yeakel qualified No. 4 in the 400 hurdles in 1:08.51 and Storm Lake St. Mary's Danika Demers is right behind her at 1:08.57 and South O'Brien's Emily Chicoine is No. 6 at 1:09.18. Olivia Larsen qualified in 1:10.99 and teammate Ella Larsen qualified in 1:12.03.
Central Lyon is the No. 4 seed in the sprint medley in 1:53.39. South O'Brien is No. 10 in 1:54.43. Newell-Fonda qualified in 1:54.78 and West Monona qualified in 1:55.25. Gehlan Catholic qualified in 1:57.02.
Newell-Fonda is No. 5 in the 4x800 in 10:16.32 and Central Lyon is No. 7 in 10:21.53. Lawton-Bronson qualified in 10:27.44 and MMCRU qualified in 10:29.03. HMS qualified in 10:40.36.
Newell-Fonda's Bailey Sievers qualified No. 6 in the 800 in 2:26.65.
Sickelka is the No. 7 seed in the 200 in 26.88 and Siebens is right behind her in 27.02. HMS' Liz Mutomobo qualified in 27.33 and Newell-Fonda's Maggie Walker qualified in 27.64.
South O'Brien's Anna Friedrichsen is the No. 7 seed in the discus at 121-6. Central Lyon's Farrah Lewis qualified at 117-0 and Gehlen Catholic's Melinda Zubrod qualified at 106-6.
Westwood's Samantha Thompson qualified at No. 8 in the shot put at 37-7.75 and Lewis is No. 10 at 37-7. West Monona's Lexi Lander qualified at 36-1.25.
South O'Brien's Taryn Hintz qualified in the high jump after clearing 5-1. Akron-Westfield Kailee Tucker qualified after clearing 5-0 and MMCRU's Emily Dreckman qualified at 4-10.
HMS' Lydia Harders qualified in the 400 in 1:03.18, Chicoine qualified in 1:03.92 and Lawton-Bronson's Alli Sobieski qualified in 1:05.95.
MMCRU's Kaitlyn Goth qualified in the 3,000 in 11:28.80 and she qualified in the 1,500 in 5:23.96.
Gehlen Catholic's Sydney Livermore qualified in the 100 hurdles in 16.65, Central Lyon's Sutton Schlumboh qualified in 17.04, Storm Lake St. Mary's qualified in 17.06, Gehlen Catholic's Tiffany Woerdehoff qualified in 17.09 and Olivia Larsen qualified in 17.10.
Clay Central-Everly's Joie Schmidt qualified in the long jump at 15-8 and Lawton-Bronson's Bella Johnson qualfiied at 15-4.25.
Newell-Fonda qualified in the distance medley in 4:32.12
Boys
Harris-Lake Park's Edgar Tapia has the top seed in the 400 in 50.55. Newell-Fonda's Edwin Rosas qualified in 52.42.
Gehlen Catholic's Will Roder is the top seed in the 1,600 in 4:41.28, ahead of George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson in 4:42.82. Central Lyon's Daniel Schriever is No. 7 in 4:46.70. Sioux Central's Dawson Hatch qualified in 4:49.12.
Roder is the No. 2 seed in the 3,200 in 10:04.10. Hatch qualified in 10:19.38 and Anderson qualified in 10:39.68.
Lawton-Bronson's Zach Verzani is the No. 2 seed in the shot put at 52-6.75. Newell-Fonda's R.J. Rojas qualified at 45-1.75.
George-Little Rock qualified No. 3 in the 4x800 relay in 8:23.84. Central Lyon qualified in 8:33.90 and HMS qualified in 8:34.24. Gehlen Catholic qualified in 8:38.36 and Lawton-Bronson qualified in 8:40.47.
Storm Lake St. Mary's Dawson Miller is the No. 3 seed in the high jump after clearing 6-3 as did George-Little Rock's Caleb Terhark. Lawton-Bronson's Ben Thelander qualified at No. 8 after clearing 6-1 as did South O'Brien's Matt Riedemann. Gehlen Catholic's Ethan Peters qualified at 6-0.
George-Little Rock's Payton Mauldin is the No. 4 seed in the 800 in 2:02.95 and Anderson is No. 8 in 2:04.25. Central Lyon's Kade Griesse qualified in 2:06.24 and Westwood's Fransico Rohner qualified in 2:06.64.
Sioux Central is the No. 4 seed in the 4x100 in 44.75 and West Monona is No. 10 in 45.02. Central Lyon qualified in 45.22 and Ridge View qualified in 45.44.
Lawton-Bronson is the No. 4 seed in the 4x200 relay in 1:33.14 and Sioux Central is right behind them in 1:33.20 with West Monona No. 6 in 1:33.41. Central Lyon qualified in 1:34.24.
Gehlen Catholic is the No. 5 seed in the distance medley in 3:43.93 and George-Little Rock is right behind them in 3:44.52. Westwood qualified in 3:49.01.
Riedemann is No. 10 in the 110 hurdles in 15.52. Thelander qualified in 16.15.
Tapia is No. 10 in the 400 hurdles in 57.18. Gehlen Catholic's Isaac Vaske qualified in 57.22 and Central Lyon's Carter Krull qualified in 58.52.
Akron-Westfield qualified at No. 10 in the shuttle hurdle in 1:03.90. Sioux Central qualified in 1:04.10 and Central Lyon qualified in 1:04.60.
Sioux Central qualified in the sprint medley in 1:37.80 and George-Little Rock qualified in 1:37.83. West Monona qualified in 1:38.40, Gehlen Catholic qualified in 1:38.50 and Westwood qualified in 1:38.70.
West Monona's Josh Heather qualified in the 100 in 11.44 and Ridge View's Jesse Coleman qualified in 11.48. Akron-Westfield's Leighton Blake qualified in 11.59 and Central Lyon's Kole Telford qualified in 11.61.
Heather qualified in the long jump at 20-6.25 and teammate Calvin Coffman qualified at 19-11.5.
Sioux Central's Blake Cavanaugh qualified in the 200 in 23.46 and Coleman qualified in 23.47. Rosas qualified in 23.78.
Gehlen Catholic qualified in the 4x400 relay in 3:35.33.
Verzani qualified in the discus at 134-4 and George-Little Rock's Matt Haken qualified at 133-6. South O'Brien's Kanner Bauer qualified at 132-1.