STATE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith, Hinton's Derek Anderson and Western Christian's Tristan Mulder finish 3rd

"I had to get through a lot of barriers to get here and I just went out there and gave it my all," Mulder said. "I am really close (to being a state champion). I feel I am one takedown away. I knew I was better than everyone else on the backside of the bracket so I had to go out there and prove it. My mindset was to go out there and do what I do best."

Nieman gets his first medal

While OACBIG's Jake Nieman already celebrated a state football championship, the senior had one major goal that he wanted to accomplish and that was to be on the podium at the Wells Fargo Arena for the first time in his career.

Nieman, the sixth-ranked 145-pounder in 2A, almost made it to the state semifinals, too, after building a decent lead against North Polk's Nicholas Bockenstedt. But Nieman got caught in a bad position and was pinned.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nieman guaranteed himself a spot on the stand after winning by fall in the blood round match and later earned a spot in the fifth-place match where he was scheduled to face Bockenstedt again. But Bockenstedt had to medically forfeit, meaning Nieman ends his wrestling career with a fifth-place medal.