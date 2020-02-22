STATE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith, Hinton's Derek Anderson and Western Christian's Tristan Mulder finish 3rd

DES MOINES, Iowa — Coming back from a state wrestling semifinal loss to finish in third place isn't easy.
Those who wrestle in those semifinals are only one match away from wrestling for a state championship. But losing means the wrestler has to dwell on the loss all Friday night before coming back to the Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday morning to wrestle in the consolation semifinals.
Some are able to flush the loss out of their heads and move on and focus on the next two matches in order to finish as high on the podium as they can - third place. Others, the loss lingers too long.
Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith, Hinton's Derek Anderson and Western Christian's Tristan Mulder were all able to recover from their semifinal losses to finish as high on the podium as they can.
Klingensmith, a junior, bounced back with a 7-4 win in the consolation semifinals against fourth-ranked Michael McClelland of Don Bosco and then beat fifth-ranked Kael Brisker of Wilton 7-0 in the Class 1A 126-pound third-place match.
It's Klingensmith's second third-place medal at state after earning one as a freshman. But it's one spot lower than last season for the Wildcat junior who wrestled in a title match last season.
Klingensmith put a positive spin on the third-place medal even though he lost a 2-0 decision to Cascade's Aidan Noonan in Friday's semifinal, the same person who beat Klingensmith for the title last season.
"You get what you earn in these types of brackets and I earned third," Klingensmith said. "I woke up (Saturday morning) saying I am not going to finish less than third. I am third seed, third-ranked coming into this and that's what it showed that I was the third-best kid in that bracket. That was a loaded bracket."
Klingensmith still has one more chance to get the elusive first-place medal, though.
"I walked into the (wrestling) room this year and I said 'I feel like this is my year, this is my time. This is the year I am going to go get it.' You get what you earn," Klingensmith said. "I earned third place. Those two kids, (West Sioux's Adam) Allard and Noonan, better wrestlers than me. I got what I earned. Last year, what am I going to do to change it?"
Anderson had one of the toughest semifinals to dwell on. He was only a few seconds from riding out second-ranked Tate Hagen of West Hancock in an ultimate tiebreaker to earn a spot in the 1A 195-pound title match. But Hancock was able to get a reversal to get the win.
Anderson, a junior, flushed the loss out of his mind when he got back to his hotel on Friday.
Anderson started Saturday morning with a 7-3 decision in the consolation semifinals and was tied with third-ranked Treyten Steffen of Sumner-Fredericksburg at 2-2 going into the third period when Anderson ended the match with a pin in 5:05 to earn his third-place medal.
"It was tough. For a little bit I was disappointed but it was like hey, 'I am wrestling in the state tournament and I am still alive,'" Anderson said. "If I sit around and mope about it, I am going to place sixth. I had to be motivated to go get third and I guess I just kind of forgot about it."
Anderson was unranked coming into the tournament.
"I am happy for sure. It was good competition. I have a lot of respect to him and he wrestled a good match," Anderson said. "These kind of tournaments, everyone can lose. I can lose. I just have to come in, have the confidence for each match and go out and wrestle. I don't care what your rank is, what your record is, it's wrestling. It's one guy versus one guy, let's wrestle."
Mulder dealt with an ankle injury to start the season, forcing him out until after Christmas break. Still, Mulder only suffered one loss before the state tournament and that was to No. 1-ranked Carson Tenold of Don Bosco at the OABCIG tournament.
Mulder saw Tenold again in the 1A 170-pound semifinals and the match went down to the wire with Tenold getting the win with a 6-4 decision.
Still, Mulder bounced back with a 16-6 major decision in his consolation semifinals and then won an 8-3 decision in the third-place match, giving him a runner-up medal and a third-place medal in his two trips to state.
"I had to get through a lot of barriers to get here and I just went out there and gave it my all," Mulder said. "I am really close (to being a state champion). I feel I am one takedown away. I knew I was better than everyone else on the backside of the bracket so I had to go out there and prove it. My mindset was to go out there and do what I do best."
Nieman gets his first medal
While OACBIG's Jake Nieman already celebrated a state football championship, the senior had one major goal that he wanted to accomplish and that was to be on the podium at the Wells Fargo Arena for the first time in his career.
Nieman, the sixth-ranked 145-pounder in 2A, almost made it to the state semifinals, too, after building a decent lead against North Polk's Nicholas Bockenstedt. But Nieman got caught in a bad position and was pinned.
Nieman guaranteed himself a spot on the stand after winning by fall in the blood round match and later earned a spot in the fifth-place match where he was scheduled to face Bockenstedt again. But Bockenstedt had to medically forfeit, meaning Nieman ends his wrestling career with a fifth-place medal.
"It feels pretty good. It's not really how I would've liked to end my season, I kinda wanted to wrestle that last match but I hope his shoulder heals up," Nieman said. "That's a great way to end the season. I can almost guarantee that I would've beat him. I would've gotten my revenge on him. The first one I wrestled pretty sloppy, didn't end the third period well. This time I guarantee I would've gotten my hand raised."
Van Der Brink pins third-ranked Pelton
In his first and only trip to the state tournament, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley senior Chris Van Der Brink already assured himself of getting a state medal. If he was going to get a fifth-place medal, he had to knock off the third-ranked wrestler at 285 pounds in 2A to do it.
The match didn't start off well for Van Der Brink against West Delaware's Carson Pelton, who took down Van Der Brink midway through the first period.
Van Der Brink deferred the choice to start the second period and Pelton chose the down position. Van Der Brink got all of the confidence he needed because of that decision. About 40 seconds into the second, Van Der Brink turned Pelton and earned three back points to give him a 3-2 lead.
Even though Pelton was able to squirm out of it and later get an escape, Van Der Brink got a takedown shortly after, turned Pelton again and this time got the pin in 3:59 to finish in fifth place at 285 pounds.
"All I wanted to do is place for sure and I got that," Van Der Brink said. "I knew (Pelton) was pretty good. When I scored the first backpoints, it really motivated me to finish well."
Abrahamson places sixth
This was the third trip to the state tournament for Okoboji's Blake Abrahamson and it was also the last chance for the Pioneer senior to earn his first-ever state medal.
Abrahamson lost his first-round match but won by fall in his next two matches to secure a spot on the podium. The next question was how high could he finish. Abrahamson knocked off Eric Kinkaid, the top-seed in the 2A 132-pound tournament, by a 6-4 decision and later wrestled for fifth place.
Seventh-ranked Averee Abben of Osage pinned Abrahamson during the fifth-place match, but Abrahamson still goes home with his first state medal (sixth-place) and is Okoboji's first state placewinner since 2012.
"I beat the number one seed (early) and that's a big accomplishment," Abrahamson said. "I just had to battle hard to get there. It's all I knew, it's all I had to do and it's all I trained for in practice. This means everything. It's all I've worked for."
Tschampel finishes with a medal
It was the first trip to the state tournament for Hinton senior Teegan Tschampel and he was pinned in his first match at the Wells Fargo Arena. Tschampel was far from being done in his first and only trip, though.
Tschampel went on to pin his next opponent and dominated his blood-round match by major decision to secure a spot in the podium. While that was his last win at the state tournament, Tschampel still finished his high school career with an eight-place medal at 160 pounds in Class 1A.
"Just being here, it's amazing. I guess can check (state placewinner) off but if I had one more year, I would sure be working hard to get to my top goal. State champion," Tschampel said. "This means a lot. Being around all of my teammates, them cheering me on, means a lot."
Other placers
In Class 3A, Le Mars senior Jake Francksen-Small held on for a 3-2 decision in the 160-pound seventh-place match and teammate Colton Hoag, a junior, won his 182-pound seventh-place match by a 6-4 decision.
In 2A, Spirit Lake Park sophomore Jonathon Burnette won his fifth-place match by a 3-2 decision.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Kalen Meyer finished in sixth place at 160 pounds. Jarrett Meyer won his seventh-place 285-pound match in overtime, 5-3, to finish his career.
In 1A, Western Christian's Jace Mulder won by fall in 57 seconds in his 138-pound fifth-place match.
Sioux Central's Chris Ferguson won his 120-pound seventh-place match by fall in 4:24. Westwood's Jackson Dewald won his 182-pound seventh-place match by a 9-3 decision.
Woodbury Central's Nate Monahan finished in eighth-place at 160 pounds and Western Christian's Eli Van Ginkel finished in eighth-place at 195 pounds.