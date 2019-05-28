The Storm Lake boys soccer team has always been motivated.
The Tornadoes have become a fixture at the Class 2A state soccer tournament and in two of the last three seasons, they finished as the runner-up - once in 2016 and the other time last season.
While Storm Lake senior Jose Martinez said there is absolutely no shame in finishing in second place, last season's runner-up finish is fueling this season's team.
The Tornadoes have their sights clearly set on a state title.
"I believe we can. There is always the possibility for any team to win one. Coming off runner-ups twice, I think that's what motivates us and we can win it," Martinez said. "We are an experienced team and we know what it takes to get there. Just treat every game like a state final game and I believe we can do it."
The Tornadoes are going in as the No. 6 seed with a 16-1 record. Storm Lake has the fewest losses out of any team at the 2A tournament. The Tornadoes reward for only one loss on the season is facing a 17-3 Lewis Central squad. All 17 of the Titans wins have come by shutout and they are on a 10-match winning streak.
Thursday's first-round match against Lewis Central and Storm Lake starts at 2:45 p.m. on field No. 7 at James C. Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
"I think we have another good shot to make a deep run. Lewis Central is going to be tough and is playing hot right now," Storm Lake coach Ben Schekirke said. "They seem to be playing well and we've seen some things from them. Otherwise, for us, it was nice to see Dallas Center-Grimes and Cedar Rapids Xavier are on the other side and I see the winner of us and Lewis Central heading to the finals."
Xavier is the No. 1 seed at 14-2 and faces 14-4 Knoxville. DCG is the No. 4 seed at 14-4 and faces fifth-seeded Gilbert (18-2). Those games are on the other side of the bracket.
The winner of Storm Lake and Lewis Central faces the winner of No. 2-seeded Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) and 18-2 Hudson United at 2:35 on Friday.
"I know Xavier will be a tough team and Knoxville is a decent group. it's going to be the best team at the time that is going to win," Schekirke said. "Who shows up, eliminates the mistakes and finds the back of the net. I hope the guys play some clean game. The boys are ready and we are excited. We hope to make Northwest Iowa proud."
Storm Lake's only loss this season is to Bishop Heelan on April 27. Since then, only one team has come within one goal of Storm Lake - Spencer in a 2-1 victory for the Tornadoes.
Storm Lake has 67 goals on the season and 37 percent of their 307 shots have been on goal. Martinez leads the team with 31 goals, the single-season program record, and Andy Rodriguez has 12 goals and eight assists. Marcos Rosales has seven assists, Brian Munoz has six goals and six assists and Bway KU has five goals and six assists.
"I think we have a solid group. The guys are in it to win it. If we play our game, we are tough to beat," Schekirke said. "But that's the same with other teams. If they weren't the top teams, they wouldn't be there. We have some youth and some experience and a mix of a lot of great guys."
Storm Lake has gone to state with a solid team the last few years but has come up short. Martinez thinks the team has found the answer to complete the last step to go from runner-up to state champion.
"I think what's been missing is playing harder than the other team. I feel we've been the better team skill wise. The other team wanted it more," Martinez said. "They kept hustling and hustling. We had the skill and the potential. This year have had the drive and to play to the final whistle and stick with it. If we do, I am sure we will come out as champions."