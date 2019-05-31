DES MOINES -- All game, Storm Lake made Cole Jensen work.
But in the end, the Lewis Central keeper lived up to the hype.
The Xavier commit made two stops in penalty kicks as Lewis Central beat Storm Lake 3-2 (4-2 PK) in a Class 2A state quarterfinal game Friday at Cownie Soccer Complex.
The loss denies the Tornadoes (16-2) a shot at making it back to the state title game after finishing second two of the last three seasons.
"I'm proud of my guys, they competed," Storm Lake coach Ben Schekirke said. "The heat got to both teams, they had a deeper bench and they can bring some more guys in. That's something that I felt like I probably could have worked on is bringing some more fresh legs in to compete a little more but I'm proud of the guys.
"I think we laid it all out and we did what we could."
Until the penalty kicks, Storm Lake never trailed in the game, taking a lead in the 38th minute. Andy Rodriguez chested the ball off a free kick to Jose Martinez, who buried the ball for his 32nd goal of the season.
Until Friday, Lewis Central had never won a game this season in which it allowed a goal, but the Titans fought back.
Lewis Central (18-3) tied the game on a penalty kick from James Paul Devine in the 50th minute.
The Tornadoes quickly responded as Rodriguez found Martinez again for his 33rd goal of the season, coming in the same minute as the Lewis Central goal.
Martinez appeared to have the hat trick when the Tornadoes were awarded a penalty kick in the 51st minute. His initial shot hit off the post and he buried the rebound. After a conference just outside the penalty box, officials waived off the goal, as by rule, Martinez can't be the first player to touch the ball off a missed kick.
"I followed up with the rule book, it was legit," Schekirke said. "It's a terrible rule, I think it doesn't make any sense to be honest with you, to where the ball is still live and not to be able to play it back in, I think that's ludicrous that rule exists. Hopefully that's something that might get looked at but it is what it is.
"Pretty unfortunate."
Storm Lake held the lead until the 70th minute when a free kick into the penalty box bounced around and found the foot of Connor Lancial, who scored to tie the game.
Both teams had looks in the overtime to win the game, but neither could capitalize.
Lewis Central scored on all four of its penalty kicks to advance to the semifinal.