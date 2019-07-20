STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Mark Eddie's bases-loaded single drove home the winning run, capping a six-run comeback for the Storm Lake Tornadoes in an 8-7 triumph over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in a Class 3A District semifinal at Storm Lake High School late Friday evening.
Trailing 7-5 entering the bottom half of the seventh, Storm Lake rallied, keyed by a leadoff single by eighth-grader Jake Eddie, Mark's brother. Three walks, a hit-batsman, a strikeout and an RBI squeeze bunt by Drew Price plated a pair of runs to tie the game before Mark Eddie's line drive into left field ended the contest in walk-off fashion.
Eddie, a sophomore right-hander, pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief in garnering the victory on the mound. He fanned six while keeping the Nighthawks from scoring in his final four innings of duty.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley broke out to a 3-0 lead in the top half of the first, scoring all three with two outs. Eric Salazar, the Nighthawks' starting pitcher, singled and moved to third on a two-base error. He scored on a Cade Van Zee single. Andrew Frick and Brett Van Der Wilt then doubled and singled, respectively, to earn RBIs.
The Nighthawks then suffered a blow in the bottom half of the first when Salazar, their junior pitcher, suffered an injury after recording one out, a strikeout. Frick replaced Salazar and worked the next 5 2/3 innings. He limited the hosts to five runs, one earned, as his team built a 7-1 cushion midway through the contest.
Van Zee had three hits in three plate appearances for the Nighthawks before leaving with a lower-leg injury after sliding into third base in the fifth inning. Frick added a double, a single, two RBIs and scored twice. Van Der Wilt added a pair of hits as well.
Senior Ethan James' three hits paced the Tornadoes attack, while classmate Price added a pair. Sophomore catcher Ben Raveling reached base four times, while Jake Eddie accounted for two hits and three runs.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley finished the season with a 15-9 mark. Coach Ben Seaman's club from Storm Lake, meanwhile, improved to 21-9 and will now host Bishop Heelan at 7 p.m. Monday for the District title. The Crusaders advanced with an 8-7 victory over the Le Mars Bulldogs on Friday evening.