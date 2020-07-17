Storm Lake ends Bishop Heelan's baseball season with 2-0 win

The combo of those three and the six reserves helped Heelan pull off an 8-4 comeback victory on Wednesday at East.

But Eddie was able to thwart any sort of comeback attempt on Friday.

“We knew it was going to be tough, regardless of if we had our full roster or not. This district is just loaded,” Osborne said. “We knew we were going to have to play our best baseball to even have a chance to get back to Des Moines. I feel like that’s the standard with our program, to finish in Des Moines. We’ve done a pretty good job of that over the years.

“We are off the script with this season. … I am just so proud of this group for its resiliency. We didn’t look like a team tonight with three varsity starters and six JV guys going in. We looked like a team that was ready to compete so I am proud of this whole group.

Mark Eddie helped his own cause to start the game. Storm Lake’s ace led off the game with a double and beat the throw to third on Jailen Hansen’s groundball.

With two outs and Eddie on third and Hansen on second, Tyler Dvergsten singled to center to bring both of them in for a 2-0 lead.