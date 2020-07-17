Storm Lake ends Bishop Heelan's baseball season with 2-0 win

SIOUX CITY — Whether Bishop Heelan had part of its varsity lineup or its full lineup, Crusaders coach Andy Osborne knew they had their hands full with an 8-9 Storm Lake team in the first round of the Class 3A district opener on Friday at North High School.
Storm Lake’s record was a bit deceiving with the Tornadoes graduating just three players from last year’s substrate team, which built an early lead but ultimately fell to the Crusaders in the get-to-state game last season.
Plus the Crusaders were at a bit of a disadvantage. While they still were able to pitch senior Ben Dixon, who hadn’t given up an earned run yet this season coming into the game, he was only one of three varsity starters in the lineup due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
Just like last year, Storm Lake took an early lead, this time with two runs in the top of the first inning.
However, Storm Lake junior Mark Eddie, who came into the game with a 0.27 ERA in 26 innings, didn’t allow the Crusaders to mount a comeback.
Eddie held Heelan to five hits and struck out eight batters as Storm Lake snapped Heelan’s streak of five-straight trips to state with a 2-0 3A first-round district win.
Eddie admitted last season’s loss to Heelan in the substrate game was on the team’s mind for the past year.
“Last year’s loss fueled us. We jumped out on them early and they inched their way back and it didn’t feel good to lose on our home field,” Storm Lake coach Ben Seaman said. “They are Bishop Heelan, they have a really good program. They have a tradition. If you can’t get up to play them, you have to check yourself.”
Storm Lake advances to the district championship against MOC-Floyd Valley on Monday.
“It definitely fueled us the whole offseason,” Eddie said. “It was awesome to finally come back here and do our job this time. It was nice to get an early lead and be comfortable on the mound. But they are still a tough lineup and you still have to make the pitches to beat those guys.”
Heelan’s season ends with a 13-4 record.
It was a trying week for the Crusaders, who played without starters Brant Hogue, Max Venne, Ian Gill, Trent Hope, Christian Velasquez and Brayden Pratt.
Those six had to sitout due to contact with a teammate that had COVID-19. Heelan put a halt to its season last week but on Monday it announced it was given the go-ahead to continue it season.
Heelan head coach Andy Osborne inserted six junior varsity bats into the lineup and still had Dixon, Jared Sitzmann, who came into the game batting .527, and Cam Smith.
The combo of those three and the six reserves helped Heelan pull off an 8-4 comeback victory on Wednesday at East.
But Eddie was able to thwart any sort of comeback attempt on Friday.
“We knew it was going to be tough, regardless of if we had our full roster or not. This district is just loaded,” Osborne said. “We knew we were going to have to play our best baseball to even have a chance to get back to Des Moines. I feel like that’s the standard with our program, to finish in Des Moines. We’ve done a pretty good job of that over the years.
“We are off the script with this season. … I am just so proud of this group for its resiliency. We didn’t look like a team tonight with three varsity starters and six JV guys going in. We looked like a team that was ready to compete so I am proud of this whole group.
Mark Eddie helped his own cause to start the game. Storm Lake’s ace led off the game with a double and beat the throw to third on Jailen Hansen’s groundball.
With two outs and Eddie on third and Hansen on second, Tyler Dvergsten singled to center to bring both of them in for a 2-0 lead.
After allowing his first two earned runs of the season, Dixon allowed only three more in the next six innings and ended the game with six strikeouts.
“Ben pitched great. He was going pitch-for-pitch with (Eddie),” Osborne said. “That’s part of the game.”
Ben Dixon drew a walk to start the fourth for Heelan. Eddie caught a pop-up on a bunt and then Cam Smith singled to center. A groundout to third moved the runners up a base. Eddie got out of the inning by getting a ground ball to first to keep Storm Lake up 2-0.
Heelan didn’t get a runner to third again until the seventh inning when there were two outs. Eddie got a ground ball to Dvergsten to end the game.
“We expected (Eddie) to be lights out,” Osborne said. “I thought we had good at-bats all night. I thought even the younger kids had good at-bats, battled them off, Put it in play, make them make plays to beat us. (Storm Lake) made all of the plays.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!