LE MARS, Iowa | Fueled by the confidence of tying with Western Christian and Le Mars for the Lakes Conference championship, Storm Lake’s boys basketball team is aiming for new heights.
A long and lengthy Storm Lake squad handed Bishop Heelan its first postseason defeat in four seasons Monday night, 54-46. Cham Deng, a 6-foot-5 post and one of four starting seniors, scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds during a first-round Class 3A Substate 1 win at Bulldogs Competition Gymnasium.
Mach Nyah and Chakouthchok Malou added 14 and 10 points respectively, while helping Storm Lake to its first postseason opening-round win since 2016. The three double-digit scorers from Coach Heath Stille’s squad also combined for 14 of 19 free throw shooting for a team that outscored the Crusaders 18-10 from the charity stripe.
“Our guys are playing pretty well together,” said Stille. “We’re really moving the ball well. This senior class wants to set a legacy for us and they’re trying to set the bar higher for everyone else behind them. Our guys are not done. Tonight, our guys did a good job in their zone, really trying to slow Heelan down.
“Give Heelan credit. They’re a great ball club. They make shots. They attack the glass. But our guys, give them a little bit more credit because we finished, we rebounded and we made free throws down the stretch.”
Storm Lake will take a 14-6 record into Thursday night’s substate semifinal game against Lakes Conference rival Spirit Lake (10-12). The Indians, who received 23 points from 6-foot-10 South Dakota State University recruit Owen Coburn in Monday night’s 61-45 win over Le Mars, are 0-2 against the Tornadoes this season.
Heelan (8-14) held the Tornadoes 18 points below their 72.3 season scoring average. Coach Andy Foster’s club, which received 23 points and 10 rebounds from Brant Hogue and 15 from Sam O’Hern entered the tournament game riding a four-game winning streak in which they held opponents to an average of 47.4 points per game.
The Crusaders held Storm Lake to 36.3 percent shooting and also had a slim 27-25 rebound advantage. But the only thing colder than Heelan’s 29.4 percent shooting was the temperature outdoors.
“We did everything we needed to do defensively,” said Foster. “I thought our guys did a tremendous job, defensively. We got stops, we got rebounds, we were able to do things, transition-wise.
“It comes down to two things. One (Storm Lake), made a lot of free throws. Two, we missed a lot of layups and a lot of inside bunnies and looks.”
Facing Storm Lake for the first time since a first-round 67-36 3A substate win in 2010, Heelan overcame 5 of 25 first-half shooting to take a 29-25 lead with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter. O’Hern, who had averaged 15.7 points during the winning streak, ended an 8-0 run when he slid in the lane for a basket.
Storm Lake responded with a 6-0 run to close the frame, then claimed two key baskets set up by two Nyah steals in the final quarter.
Nyah picked off a pass and dished to a sprinting Ethan James for a 33-29 lead. Nyah later added another steal and threw a pass to Jamuo Gatwech, who assisted on a three-pointer from Malou for a 41-33 lead.
“People were stepping up,” said Nyaw, who will take a 17.7 scoring average into Thursday’s night’s semifinal. “We hit free throws. That was a big factor.”
Hogue had 12 of the Crusaders’ 17 fourth-quarter points, including his 26th three-pointer of the season to trim the deficit to 46-44 with 1:27 left in the game. Nyah hit a basket 11 seconds later, then combined with Malou and Gatwech on 4 of 8 free throw shooting the rest of the way.
Heelan had shot 50.3 percent during the winning streak and had three double-digit scorers in three of te wins.
“We needed to have more balance,” said Foster. “We can’t rely on just one guy. We’re our best when we play defense like the way we played defense tonight and we have balanced scoring where we have a handful of guys in double figures, like 14, 13, 12 and 11. We can’t have one guy handle the heavy load.”