STORM LAKE, Iowa — Storm Lake High School senior Andy Rodriguez scored three goals Saturday in a 4-1 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton to send them to the state tournament.
Rodriguez's first goal came in the eighth minute, then came back to score in the 29th minute.
Rodriguez completed his hat trick in the 44th minute.
The Warriors' lone goal came in the 51st minute on a penalty kick made by Tavian Sanchez. The penalty kick was prompted when the Tornadoes fouled Ty Shoulders.
Jonathan Matute sealed the Tornadoes' win with a goal in the 71st minute.
Storm Lake had 11 shots on goal; SB-L had six. Matthew Headid had 15 saves.