SUBSTATE BOYS BASKETBALL: East, West and Sergeant Bluff-Luton all advance in the postseason

SIOUX CITY — The East High School boys basketball team opened up its playoff run on Monday night with a 75-43 win over the North Stars.
The Black Raiders were led by DaVares Whitaker, who scored 22 points. Kelynn Jacobson scored 17 points.
East jumped out to a 23-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, then scored 28 points in the second quarter to lead 51-20 at the half.
The Black Raiders held the Stars to 25 points in the second half.
North's leading scorer was Jacob Beargeon with 10 points. The Stars ended the season with a 4-18 record.
With the win, the Black Raiders face Southeast Polk (11-7) on Friday in Pleasant Hill. The winner of that game faces C.B. Lincoln.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 54, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 23: The Warriors held the Monarchs to 10 points in the second half on Monday.
The Monarchs were held scoreless for nearly five minutes in the fourth quarter, and they managed to score six in the final eight minutes.
The Warriors led 27-13 at the half, and they ended the second quarter on an 11-3 run.
The Warriors had two scorers in double figures, led by Jacob Imming with 12 and Majok Majouk with 11.
Majouk had an alley-oop dunk from Jake Layman in the fourth quarter that brought the crowd to their feet.
After the game, Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf credited his scout team for emulating Denison-Schleswig's defense well during practice leading up to Monday's game.
The 23 points allowed by the Warriors are the fewest they've allowed all season.
The previous low was 26, and that came Jan. 16 against Council Bluffs Jefferson at home.
The Monarchs and Warriors played on Feb. 8, and SB-L won that 62-55.
Carson Seuntjens led D-S with five points.
WEST 78, CB JEFFERSON 40: Keeon Hutton scored 25 poins and completed a double-double with 13 rebounds as he led the Wolverines to a win in a Class 4A substate first round game a West High Monday.
Keavian Hayes also had 15 points while Lamarion Mothershead and Keenan Hegna both added 13 points for West, which led 38-17 at the half. The Wolverines (11-10) while face Council Bluffs Lincoln on its home court Friday.
Amer Ibar had 13 points and Austin Schubert 12 points for the Yellow Jackets (1-21).
SPENCER 61, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 58: Riley DeWitt hit a 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired gave the Tigers a win in a Class 3A substate boys basketball opener in Spencer Monday.
It was the only field goal of the night for DeWitt, who scored five points. DeWitt had tied the game at 58-58 by making the second of two free throws with 38 seconds left. The Midgets were whistled for an offensive foul and failed to get a shot off on their final possession, giving Spencer the basketball back.
Karter Petzenhauser led the Tigers (14-7) with a game-high 35 while Evan Schmidt had 11 ponts. Spencer will travel to face Clear Lake on its home court Thursday in a substate semifinal game.
Freshman Owen Larson led E-LC with 21 points while Ryan Schiltz had 14 points and Will Larson 12.
LE MARS 61, BISHOP HEELAN 43: The Bulldogs jumped to an 18-5 lead after one quarter and rolled to a win over the Crusaders in a Class 3A substate boys basketball opener in Le Mars Monday.
Spencer Mackey was the leading scorer for Le Mars (18-5) with 20 points while Jaxon Baumgartner added 10. Nick Miller had a game-high 21 points for Heelan, which ends its season with a 6-17 record.
Le Mars will host Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a substate semifinal game Thursday.
WEST CENTRAL 75, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 51: Tyler Goehring led the Huskies with 16 points in Monday's loss in Hartford, S.D.
West Central led 36-20 at the half.