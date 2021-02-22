SUBSTATE BOYS BASKETBALL: East, West and Sergeant Bluff-Luton all advance in the postseason

SIOUX CITY — The East High School boys basketball team opened up its playoff run on Monday night with a 75-43 win over the North Stars.

The Black Raiders were led by DaVares Whitaker, who scored 22 points. Kelynn Jacobson scored 17 points.

East jumped out to a 23-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, then scored 28 points in the second quarter to lead 51-20 at the half.

The Black Raiders held the Stars to 25 points in the second half.

North's leading scorer was Jacob Beargeon with 10 points. The Stars ended the season with a 4-18 record.

With the win, the Black Raiders face Southeast Polk (11-7) on Friday in Pleasant Hill. The winner of that game faces C.B. Lincoln.

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 54, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 23: The Warriors held the Monarchs to 10 points in the second half on Monday.

The Monarchs were held scoreless for nearly five minutes in the fourth quarter, and they managed to score six in the final eight minutes.

The Warriors led 27-13 at the half, and they ended the second quarter on an 11-3 run.