SOUTH SIOUX CITY – Since she was a toddler, there haven’t been very many days in McKenna Sims’ life when she hasn’t had a basketball in her hands.
That, though, came naturally. Her mother, the former Mindy Durant, was a star performer on several South Sioux City state championship teams in the 1990s.
McKenna Sims grew up to be a multi-talented 5-foot-8 guard and an all-stater at South Sioux City, playing on a state championship squad herself.
Sims is a survivor, having beaten cancer as a kindergartner. She has used those instincts to become one of the top basketball players in the state of Nebraska, averaging 18.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game during her senior season.
Although the Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in Class B for a good portion of the season, fell one game short of a state tournament berth, Sims was a steady presence and has been each of the last three seasons as a starter.
Today, Sims is honored as the Sioux City Journal high school girls basketball player of the year.
“She’s a once-in-a-lifetime player that I feel fortunate I was able to coach,” South Sioux City Coach Molly Hornbeck said. “We had some adversity on our team this year with injury and kids not being able to play so she stepped up and really brought her game to the next level.
“If you look at her stats, she’s an extremely well-rounded player as far as scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and also great on the defensive side of the ball. The thing I’m most proud of her this year is that she stepped up in a leadership role and was a good positive role model on our team.”
The Cardinals lost senior Taryn Christensen, who was averaging 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, to a season-ending knee injury in December. Nonetheless, they went on to finish 16-6 and advance to a district final before falling to Elkhorn South, 52-50.
“Our whole team did real well and a lot of girls stepped up at a young age,” Sims said. “Girls made some big shots in big games and I felt the team played very well overall and had good relationships. It was a really good year.
“We went through a lot of trouble and I personally got better as a leader, trying to keep people positive. I had to grow up as a person and for life experiences because of it and just keep the whole team positive.”
Sims will take her talents to Illinois State University, one of several Division I schools that made offers. She made her decision before her senior season, making it easier to concentrate on just playing basketball.
By the time her prep career ended, Sims was the third-leading scorer in school history with 1,447 points, trailing only legendary performers Katie Robinette (1,949) and Trish Martin (1,718).
“She was one of those kids who at a young age you knew she had the talent to be great, but she’s kind of the best of both worlds,” Hornbeck said. “Not only is she naturally gifted but she also has the work ethic to match. When you have those two things combined that’s why she’s been such an impressive player.”
Sims shot 42 percent from the field this season and for her career totaled 522 rebounds, 495 assists and 373 steals.
Wisdom imparted from her mother, McKenna said, has played a key role in her development as a player.
“She was a part of this program, too, and knew how hard the standards are,” Sims said. “She pretty much pushed me every day to keep those high standards for this program. That’s been our tradition for so long, it’s nice knowing she went through the same program as me.”
McKenna can barely recall the darkest time of her life. She was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) when she was 4 and underwent two years and three months of chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha. She has been cancer free for nearly 11 years.
“I was pretty little and I don’t remember it much but when I got older it was all those doctor appointments,” Sims said. “I just feel like it more mentally strong knowing I could get through things and that I’m a survivor. I have this whole story behind me and knowing I got through that helped me through basketball situations. When I was tired and felt like I couldn’t make it through any more it made me keep going.”
Hornbeck, for one, feels that Sims will more than hold her own at the next level.
“Watching college basketball, even right now as a high school kid she would be able to step in and hold her own against some of those college-level kids,” Hornbeck said. “She’s just a strong athletic kid who still has areas she can improve on, but she’s a student of the game. I know she will continue to keep working hard and will be a great player by the time she’s done at Illinois State.”