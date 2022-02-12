Boyden-Hull senior Kohen Rankin wins two state swimming titles

Kohen Rankin looked back on Saturday as if it were a blur. Once the adrenaline wears off, the Boyden-Hull High School senior will realize he’s now a three-time state champion.

Rankin — one of the two seniors on the Sioux City co-op team — won two more titles on Saturday at the Iowa high school state swim meet on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, winning the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

“It’s something I’ve really worked hard for,” Rankin said in a telephone interview. “It’s really cool and it’s really special for me. Glory to God for giving me the talent to do these special things.”

He won the 100 breaststroke for the second straight season.

In the 50 free, Rankin won the race in 20.26 seconds, which gives him automatic consideration for All-American status.

That wasn’t his fastest time of the season, as he swam it in 20.26 in Friday’s prelims.

He went in as the No. 1 seed.

“That was a lot of pressure,” Rankin said. “Everyone is going for your head. You have to go into the race with the mentality to dominate.”

Rankin doesn’t race against the clock, he said. He just focuses on the guy next to him.

“I knew I touched the wall first,” Rankin said. “I sensed the feel of it.”

Spencer junior Reid Tigges also placed fifth in 21.24.

Then in the 100 breaststroke, the Comets senior also swam the finals in All-American time at 53.19 seconds. That blew his prelim time (53.57) out of the water.

Rankin also dominated against Ames sophomore Joshua Chen, as he swam it in 54.65.

“That kid is fast and he’s big stuff,” Rankin said. “I went into the race with a confident mindset. I had a great start and that boosted my confidence.”

His last 50 split was the fastest, swimming it in 28.33.

Rankin had a quirky thing happen to him before the meet, too. He received a new swim suit to compete in, but it broke as he was getting ready.

He had to revert back to his “B” suit, as he put it, and had to “adapt, improvise and overcome.”

In other finals results, Sioux City’s 200-yard medley relay placed fifth in 1:34.78. The four who competed in that were Kellen Dean, Rankin, Brody Spies and Hudson Vonk.

Sioux City also placed seventh in the 200 free relay, as the quartet of Rankin, Hunter Henrich, Drake Van Meter and Vonk swam it in 1:26.36. Vonk had the fastest split in 21.70 seconds.

Its 400-free relay placed 13th. Spies, Britton Patee, Dean and Henrich swam it in 3:18.98.

Spies also placed 15th in the 500 freestyle, swimming it in 4:51.89.

Tigges also placed ninth in the 100 freestyle (47.11).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.