Hinton's Brody Spies enjoys fully healthy season with Sioux City co-op swimming

SIOUX CITY — Even though the Sioux City co-op swim team didn’t send as many state qualifiers this weekend for the state meet, the message from coach Eric Hoak hasn’t changed: You have to be at the top of your game.

The Spartans had 12 different entries in the tournament this weekend, as the meet started Friday night with preliminaries.

Those swimmers who competed at the state are Kellen Dean, Hudson Vonk, Kohen Rankin, Brody Spies, Hunter Henrich, Britton Patee and Drake Van Meter.

Those 12 bought into the idea of working hard at the beginning of the season, which turns into a result of a state berth.

The Spartans started swimming at 100 percent speed starting in November, and kept that intensity up throughout January.

There’s a science to it, said Hoak, and it’s one he’s used with multiple swimmers in his 10 years of coaching the Spartans.

“You’re not letting your muscles build up but you’re still putting up the times to continue,” Hoak said. “You wear your body out, and then for a big meet, you back off a lot. All we do is sprint. We went swimming 4,000 or 5,000 yards a day to now where we’re swimming 1,000 yards a day. All of a sudden, you’re asking your muscles to do it when they’re rested, and that gives you much more strength and speed.”

Spies is swimming in three different events this weekend — the 500 freestyle, the 100 butterfly and the medley relay.

He’s ranked in the Top 15 in both races, as the senior is competing in his final state meet.

He went into the weekend with a preliminary time in the 100 fly of 52.82 seconds. It’s the second-fastest time in program history, only slower than Rankin by a tenth of a second. Rankin gained that time earlier this season, too.

Spies’ seed time in that race was a 55.9 going into districts, but knocked it down by three seconds.

“He surprised himself, which is fun to see,” Hoak said.

Spies also surprised himself when he dropped his 500 seed time from districts to state by 18 seconds. Hoak said he’s never seen anyone go that fast in a 500 at districts while he’s been coaching.

Spies came in focused and healthy, which was important. Spies didn’t have to deal with a broken arm, just as he did going into last swimming season.

So, Spies could go full force without worrying about an injury.

Even though Spies is a Hinton High senior, he attended every morning and evening workout. He wanted one more crack at making it to state.

Vonk and Dean are sophomores who have state experience, and Hoak was curious to see whether they could handle the atmosphere with fans this weekend. Last year at the state meet due to COVID-19, that wasn’t the case.

“They both saw what it took,” Hoak said. “They know that if they went hard all year, the results would be there when they needed it.”

Friday’s early results

Rankin defended his No. 1 seed in the 50 free prelims, swimming a 20.22. He beat Kirk Brotherton of Iowa City West by more than a half-second. Rankin’s time is also four-hundredths of a second off the state record, set by Bettendorf’s Charlie Bunn two years ago.

Dean missed the cut in the 200 free, missing the cut by two spots and .49 seconds. His time on Friday was 1 minute, 46.37 seconds, and it was good for 18th place.

Vonk swam in the 200 individual medley prelims, and there, he sophomore swam a 2:01.12, good for 25th place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.