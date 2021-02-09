METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: East's Owen Hoak develops passion for swimming after brief hiatus

“I’m 10 years old, and all my friends were inviting me over to watch movies and have fun, and I was like, ‘No, I’m sorry, I have to go swim,’” Owen Hoak said. “I felt like I was missing out on some childhood stuff. I needed to make sure that swimming was something I wanted to do, and not something that my parents really wanted me to do. It was a mix of keeping my friends and keeping my parents happy.”

Eric Hoak admitted that the news broke his heart a little bit, but he had to let his son make decisions on his own. There were no questions, there were no pleas.

They needed to let him be a kid.

“We were both very attached to the pool, but at some point you got to let them figure out who they are,” Eric Hoak said. “You've got to have a love for the sport because it's too much work otherwise.”

Owen Hoak then started getting bored not being in the pool on a regular basis. He did enjoy being around his friends more, but the daily routine started getting repetitive.

Owen Hoak discovered he was being around the same people doing the same things over and over.

He then started watching some sports movies, and that’s where the competitive juices started to flow again.