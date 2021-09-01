PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Sioux City wins home meet over Spencer, Council Bluffs Lincoln

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Mariners co-op girls swim team won with 421 points Tuesday in a home meet over Spencer and Council Bluffs Lincoln.

The Mariners won four of the five events in the pentahlon that involved several girls in each event.

The Tigers placed second with 221 points while the Yellowjackets had 133 points.

Brecken Baller won the 50-yard freestyle race in 25.91 seconds. She beat her seed time of 26.09.

Grace Aesoph was third with 26.78 seconds, while Spencer's Mya Miller (27.30) and Emily Quanbeck (27.51) were fourth and fifth.

Baller and Aesoph were the Top 2 swimmers in the 50 butterfly. Baller won with a time of 28.75, while Aesoph's runner-up time was 29.40.

Miller was third (29.87), and Sioux City's Katelyn Shaputis was fourth (30.05).

Aesoph won the backstroke to earn the 20 points, and she won that race in 29.95 seconds.

Sioux City's Bridgid McGowan was second in 31.63, while Baller was fourth (32.02) and Alice Mahoney was fifth (32.16).