Prep swimming: Carroll edges Sioux City

CARROLL, Iowa — The Carroll High School girls swim team defeated the Sioux City co-op 91-79 on Tuesday night.

The Metros won two events against the Tigers.

Brecken Baller was the top swimming in the 200-yard freestyle. Baller's time was 2 minutes, 2.69 seconds. She beat Sioux City's Olivia Delarosa, who swam it in 2:07.63.

Alice Mahoney won the 100 backstroke, as she won in 1:04.75. Grace Aesoph was second in 1:06.49.

Sioux City had other second-place finishes.

Sioux City was the runner-up in the 200 medley relay, swimming it in 2:04.47.

Baller was second in the 100 butterly in 1:04.75.

Brigid McGowan was second in 500 freestyle, swimming it in 5:45.25. McGowan was also second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.29.

The Metros were second in the 200 free relay, in 1:46.48.

At the end of the night, Sioux City was second in the 400 free relay in 3:56.02.

