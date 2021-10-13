 Skip to main content
PREP SWIMMING

Prep swimming: Carroll edges Sioux City

CARROLL, Iowa — The Carroll High School girls swim team defeated the Sioux City co-op 91-79 on Tuesday night. 

The Metros won two events against the Tigers. 

Brecken Baller was the top swimming in the 200-yard freestyle. Baller's time was 2 minutes, 2.69 seconds. She beat Sioux City's Olivia Delarosa, who swam it in 2:07.63. 

Alice Mahoney won the 100 backstroke, as she won in 1:04.75. Grace Aesoph was second in 1:06.49. 

Sioux City had other second-place finishes.

Sioux City was the runner-up in the 200 medley relay, swimming it in 2:04.47. 

Baller was second in the 100 butterly in 1:04.75. 

Brigid McGowan was second in 500 freestyle, swimming it in 5:45.25. McGowan was also second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.29.

The Metros were second in the 200 free relay, in 1:46.48. 

At the end of the night, Sioux City was second in the 400 free relay in 3:56.02. 

