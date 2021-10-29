PREP SWIMMING: Sioux City dominates at home conference dual

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City metro co-op girls swim team won in convincing fashion Thursday over Council Bluffs at West High School, 125-45.

Sioux City took first place in all but one event.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the metros won with a time of 2 minutes, 1.09 seconds.

Katelyn Shaputis won the 200 freestyle in 2:12.65. She also won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.98, beating her seed time.

Alice Mahoney won the 200 IM, swimming it in a time of 2:30.96.

Brecken Baller took the first spot in the 50 freestyle, as she swam it in 25.78. Baller also won in the 100 freestyle in 56.49 seconds.

Olivia Delarosa took the top time in the 200 freestyle in 1:49.63.

The 200 freestyle relay team won the race in 1:50.44, then the 400 free relay team won in 3:55.82.

Grace Aesoph won the 100 backstroke in 1:05.89.

