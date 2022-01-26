Prep swimming: Sioux City doubles up South Sioux

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City co-op boys swim team doubled up the South Sioux swim team at West High School, 109-54, on Tuesday night.

The Spartans won all but two events.

The Spartans led off the night with a win in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 47 seconds. The four swimmers who swam the race were James Dean, Kohen Rankin, Brody Spies and Graham VandeVegte.

Then, Dean won the 200 freestyle race in 2:11. South Sioux’s Cobe Albertson was second in 2:15.28.

Sioux City’s Hayden Gamble won the 200 individual medley, as his winning time was 2:27.69. Michael Rogge led the Cardinals with a third-place time of 2:44.65.

One of the two Cardinals wins came in the 50 freestyle, as Avan Salas won in 26.05 seconds. Malachi Reynolds was second for Sioux City, as his time was 27.02.

Sioux City had four swimmers in the 100 fly, and Hunter Henrich won in 1:02.95.

Kellen Vlahoulis of Sioux City won the 100 free in 59.29 seconds. Jesse Hanna of SSC placed second in 1:02.28.

VandeVegte won the 500 free in 5:30, while Reynolds was second in 6:50.06. Breck Swanson was third for SSC in 8:04.

Sioux City won the 200-yard free in 94.51 seconds, thanks to Henrich, Cooper Nelson, Drake Van Meter and Hudson Vonk.

South Sioux’s team of Albertson, Ian Santana, Michael Rogge and Salas was second in 1:43.63.

Albertson turned around to win the 100 backstroke in 1:11.34,ahead of Vlahoulis in 1:13.72.

Vande Vegte won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.79, beating Gamble by just under seven seconds.

The Spartans won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:46.70, four seconds ahead of the Spartans’ “B” team. South Sioux placed fifth in 4:59.77.

