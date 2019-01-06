DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metros boys swimming team scored 322 points to win the invite at Des Moines Hoover on Saturday. Storm Lake finished in sixth place with 103 points.
Landen Parmelee won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.73 seconds.
Cody Ott won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:02.95.
The team of Owen Hoak, Parmelee, Soren Peterson and Ott won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:46.46. Ott, Parmelee, Spencer Kakacek and Hoak teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:33.33. Hoak, Parmelee, Kakacek and Ott then won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:30.40.
For Storm Lake, Cole Keenan won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:01.99.