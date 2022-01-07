PREP SWIMMING: Sioux City Spartans beat Lewis Central

COUNCIL BLUFFS — The Sioux City Spartans co-op boys swimming team defeated Lewis Central 121-49 on Thursday.

The Spartans won 10 out of the 11 events.

Sioux City opened up the night with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. The four swimmers in that relay were Kellen Dean, Kohen Rankin, Brody Spies and Hudson Vonk. They won in 1 minute, 42.57 seconds.

Dean then won the 200 freestyle race in 1:53.30. Rankin won the 200 individual medley in 1:58.26.

Britton Patee won the 100 butterfly in 58.40, and then Rankin won the 100 freestyle in 47.90.

Spies also won the 500 freestyle in 5 minutes, 7.21 seconds.

The Spartans also won the 200 free relay (1:32.52) and 400 free relay (3:31.66).

The four who swam the 200 free relay were Rankin, Hunter Henrich, Alec McEntaffer and Vonk.

The four who were in the 400 free were Henrich, McEntaffer, Dean and Spies.

Dean and Vonk won the 100 back and the 100 breast. Dean's time in the backstroke was 57.52 seconds, while Vonk won the breaststroke in 1:05.63.

