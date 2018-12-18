CARROLL, Iowa -- The Sioux City Spartans boys swimming team won nine of the 11 events, including each of the relays and posted a 95-75 win over Carroll Monday night.
Owen Hoak and William Rankin each posted two individual victories for the Spartans. Hoak won both the 200 individual medley (2:11.80) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.0) while Rankin won the 50 freestyle (22.44) and the 100 freestyle (49.34).
Sioux City began its relay dominance by claiming first in the 200 medley (1:45.13). The Spartans also won the 200 freestyle (1:32.77) and 400 freestyle (3:44.10) events.