SIOUX CITY | William Rankin learned a trick as a youngster swimming for the club team Sioux Center Seahawks that has carried him to success on the high school level.
Visualization.
Rankin pictures in his mind how the race will go. How will he react off the starter’s block? Will his turns be crisp? Will he maintain his speed as he sprints to the finish?
“I sit down and think about each aspect,” said Rankin, a senior from Boyden-Hull High School who will represent the Sioux City Spartans in the 100 freestyle, the 50 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay during Saturday’s state meet at the University of Iowa.
“It helps with my mentality, preparing my mind for what my body is preparing me to do. Before my (district) race, I thought about what I wanted to do. I wanted to do the first 50 in 22 (seconds) and the last 50 in 24. In the race, I was right on. I got 22.02, then a 24.14, so I was right on in what I wanted to do.”
A four-time state qualifier, Rankin was clocked in 46.20 while winning the 100 freestyle at last Saturday’s district meet in Fort Dodge. His time, which ranks second heading into state, was a Sioux City record, besting Chris Reedy’s 46.5 from 1985.
Only Bettendorf’s Charlie Bunn (45.72) ranks higher among the state competitors. Rankin finished fourth in the event a year ago and 10th as a sophomore, the last year that the state event was held at Marshalltown.
“His mental capacity is far above most people,” said Sioux City Coach Eric Hoak. “For him, it’s a matter of closing his eyes and picturing himself behind the starter’s block and what it feels like. When the horn goes off, how is he going to launch off the block and swim each stroke? I know he’s done it quite a while.”
Explosiveness then takes over. Rankin had half a body lead before the first turn at Fort Dodge and amazed his competition with his combination of speed and power.
Though the 100 freestyle is Rankin’s best event, it has been enhanced this season by the fact that he’s swimming the 50 freestyle for the first time at the state level. A 100 backstroke competitor in each of his previous two state appearances, Rankin also set two Sioux City records in the 50 free at the district.
Two?
Yes. He topped Andrew Pham’s 21.66 time of 2015 when he was clocked in 21.50 in the individual event. Then, he swam a blazing 21.25 while performing the leadoff leg of the 200 freestyle relay. However, because of a fast relay exchange, the Spartans were disqualified.
Rankin maintains that the 100 freestyle is his best event.
“I run the race in my head,” he said. “I’m really not thinking when I’m on the blocks. I just go there and react. I knew what my goal was (in the 100 freestyle) before the race started. I knew what my splits had to be. There were a lot of good kids in that event at Fort Dodge.
“I took off fast. That’s why I was able to drop times like I did at the meet. I stayed off the wall. I just felt good in that race. There’s going to be good swimmers at state. I’m training this week like I want to win it. I want to get to 45. That’s my goal. I’m going over there to compete.”
Will there be pressure with that No. 2 seed? Sure, he says. He said pressure drives him to focus, so he’s fine with it.
“I think he can win it, I really do,” said Hoak. “It’ll take a 45 for sure, whether it’s a 45.9 or a 45.5. I’ve never seen a kid rise up to the competition every single time like he does. Exceptional is the best way to (describe) him. He’s well-rounded in any swim event he does.”
Rankin, who has also competed on the state level with football and track at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, will also compete in the 400 freestyle relay along with Owen Hoak (son of the head coach), Landen Parmelee and his younger brother Kohan, a freshman. Hoak is marking his third appearance while Parmelee is at state for the second time.
Cody Ott has the seventh-fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.33) heading into state while Kohan Rankin follows in eighth (1:01.52). Ott will also compete along with Hoak, Parmelee and Spencer Kakacek in the 200 medley relay.