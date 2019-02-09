IOWA CITY | Sioux City’s boys swimming team turned in one of their finest state meet performances in years Saturday afternoon.
Coach Eric Hoak’s Spartans turned top-10 performances in each of the five events in which they competed. Four of them involved senior William Rankin, who paced the squad to a 10th-place 87 points in the final team standings during action at the University of Iowa Campus and Recreation Wellness Center.
Rankin, a four-time state qualifier and senior from Boyden-Hull High School, finished third in the 100 freestyle (46.11) and seventh in the 50 freestyle (21.14). Rankin also competed for the eighth-place 200 medley (1:37.15) and eighth-place 400 freestyle (3:14.49) relay teams.
Rankin, last year’s runner-up in the 100 freestyle, scored a top-10 finish in the 100 freestyle for the third consecutive year. Seeded second in the event with a program-record 46.20 time that he turned in at last Saturday’s district meet in Fort Dodge, Rankin broke the record with his career-best time, though he finished two places below the state title he had set his eyes upon as he practiced during the week.
Rankin also topped the school-record 21.25 time that he recorded in the 50 free as a member of the 200 freestyle relay which was disqualified last weekend.
By the way, the winner in both the 50 freestyle (20.42) and the 100 freestyle (44.94) was Charlie Bunn, a junior from Bettendorf.
Rankin, who also competes in football and track for Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, wasn’t originally scheduled to compete in the 200 medley relay, as the Spartans practiced during the week. Owen Hoak, Cody Ott and Landen Parmelee also competed in the relay.
Ott and Parmelee are also seniors who respectively, competed at state for the third and second time. They teamed up with Hoak and Rankin.
Ott was also clocked in a seventh-place 1:00.35 in the 100 breaststroke. Kohen Rankin, a freshman making his state debut was 17th (1:02.38).
Ethan Heiter, a sophomore from Spencer, scored three points, finishing 14th in the 100 backstroke (53.97).
Ankeny outscored Waukee 226-210 for the title in the 35-team meet.