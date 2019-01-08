SPENCER, Iowa | Sioux City’s boys swimming team rolled to a 77-15 win over Storm Lake and added a 66-28 win over Spencer during a triangular held at the Spencer YMCA Monday night.
Kohen Rankin was the Spartans’ first individual event winner, timed in 1:58.44 while taking first in the 200 freestyle (1:58.44). Sioux City also received individual wins from Cody Ott in the 50 freestyle (22.43), Brody Spies in the 100 butterfly (1:02.40), Landen Parmelee in the 100 freestyle (52.20), Carter VandeVegte in the 500 freestyle (5:37.07) and Jacob Licht in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.33).
Coach Eric Hoak’s Spartans won each of the three relays – the 200 medley (1:45.13), the 200 freestyle (1:33.16) and the 400 freestyle (3:29.06).
Spencer was also a 56-29 winner over Storm Lake. The Tigers received individual wins from Conner Tigges in the 200 individual medley (2:12.37) and Ethan Heiter in the 100 backstroke (55.77).