Sioux City Metros, Spencer send swimmers to girls state meet

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City metro girls co-op swimming team will be sending five events to the state meet on Saturday in Marshalltown.

Brecken Baller will be a part of four of those five events.

Baller will swim in two individual events.

She qualified in the 200-yard freestyle relay, getting a seed time of 1 minute, 58.19 seconds. SHe has the 18th seed among the 33-swimmer field.

Baller also qualified in the 100 free relay. She's seeded eighth in that race, recording a time of 53.08 last week in the state-qualifying meet.

The Metros are also swimming in three relays.

They'll be the 31st seed in the 200 medley relay with a seed time of 1:57.33. The four city swimmers in that relayare Alice Mahoney, Brigid McGowan, Katelyn Shaputis and Olivia Delarosa.

In the 200 free relay, the Metros qualified with McGowan, Maria McGowan, Grace Aesoph and Baller. They have the No. 20 seed at 1:43.47.

The Metros have the No. 27 seed in the 400 free relay. The four metro swimmers are Mahoney, Shaputis, Aesoph and Baller.

The Spencer Tigers will send three relays and one individual.

The one individual is senior Brooke Moser. Moser is the No. 18 seed in the 100 breaststroke, as she qualified with a time of 1:08.32.

The Tigers' three relays that qualified are the 200 free relay (28th, 1:44.25), the 400 free relay (31st, 3:51.42) and the 200 medley (1:55.08).

