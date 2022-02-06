Sioux City qualifies five individuals, three relays for state swim meet

SIOUX CITY-- A bevy of Northwest Iowa swimmers will compete at next week's 2022 IHSAA state swimming championships in Iowa City, with five Sioux City Metro individuals and three relay teams making the trip, along with one swimmer from Spencer.

Sophomore Kellen Dean will be making the trip to state for the Sioux City team in the Men's 200 yard freestyle. Dean qualified for state at Saturday's district meet in Fort Dodge with a qualifying time of 1:47.34.

Dean will also compete in the 100 yard backstroke for Sioux City, after he made the mark with a qualifying time of 54.90.

Sophomore Hudson Vonk will compete for Sioux City in the 200 yard individual medley and the 100 yard backstroke. Vonk qualified in the 200 IM with a district meet time of 2:02.10, while his breaststroke time of 1:01.33 was also good enough for a No. 19 ranking at state.

The No. 2 ranked state swimmer in the 100 yard breaststroke is Von's teammate, senior Kohen Rankin. Rankin's qualifying breaststoke time of 54.66 is second best in the state field, behind only Ames sophomore Joshua Chen.

Kohen is also the top seeded swimmer in the 50 yard freestyle, with a qualifying time of 20.68.

Brody Spies will also compete in two events for Sioux City, in the 100 yard butterfly and the 500 yard freestyle.

Along with Spies, Sioux City freshman Britten Patee will compete in the 500 yard freestyle, after putting up a qualifying time of 5:00.21.

Along with their individual swimmers, Sioux City will send three relay teams to the state meet, starting with the No. 5 seeded 200 yard freestyle relay team, which qualified with a time of 1:26.43.

Sioux City will also compete in the 200 yard medley relay, with a qualifying time of 1:35.54. Finally, the squad will compete in the 400 yard freestyle relay, thanks to their district meet time of 3:20.40.

Spencer High School will send one swimmer to the state meet, in junior Reid Tigges. Tigges will compete in both the 50 yard freestyle, and the 100 yard freestyle.

The state swim meet will be held on Feb. 11 and 12 at the University of Iowa.

