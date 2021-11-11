Sioux City, Spencer head to girls state swim meet in Marshalltown

SIOUX CITY — Year after year, the Sioux City metros co-op girls swim team sends more swimmers to the state meet.

That trend continued this season.

Sioux City will send three relays while North High School senior Brecken Baller will swim in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle preliminary races.

The prelims start at 5 p.m. Friday at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA natatorium in Marshalltown, Iowa. The finals are at noon Saturday.

Baller qualified by placing in the Top 3 in those two events on Saturday at the Fort Dodge qualifying meet. She was second in the 100 with a time of 53.08 seconds, while in the 200, the Stars senior was third in the 200 with a time of 1 minute, 58 seconds.

As a freshman, Baller looked up to the swimmers, but she was always stepping up into her own light, as Hegarty put it.

“Brecken has come out of her own shadow a little bit,” Hegarty said. “She as a freshman was in awe of some of the senior swimmers and she's always been a great swimmer, but it's been fun to see her step into her own light, especially this season.

“I mean, she's probably one of the fastest ones on the team and she's made some big weights. So it's been fun to watch her step into the light a little bit and gain some confidence.”

When she went to swim at last year’s state meet, that allowed Baller the confidence she needed to realize that she was one of the best freestyle swimmers in the state.

Baller has also overcome some obstacles.

In a previous season, Baller had to fight through mononucleosis, and she’s also fought through sore shoulders during sanctioned seasons.

This season, however, Baller has been healthy.

“She's one of our captains this year and she's done a really good job leading to girls in the water and out of the water,” Hegarty said. “And I see her having a lot more fun this year, where in the past, I feel like a lot of the pressure was getting to her, but this year she seems more relaxed.”

Baller isn’t just swimming during those two individual races. The North senior is also the anchor swimmer in the 200-free relay and the 400-free relay.

Baller will be joined by Brigid McGowan, Maria McGowan and Grace Aesoph in the 200 free relay.

Maria McGowan and Baller were on a relay last season.

Hegarty said that she put the two McGowan sisters at the beginning of the relay because of their chemistry. She said that their exchanges have been solid all season.

Then, Hegarty said that Aesoph has been comfortable in that No. 3 spot, and that the Bishop Heelan swimmer likes to be in relay races with her teammates.

In terms of the 400 relay, the four Sioux City swimmers are Alice Mahoney, Katelyn Shaputis, Aesoph and Baller.

Shaputis and Baller were on that same relay at state last season.

“Alice, she does her job in setting the tone,” Hegarty said. “I just know that I can count on her powerful start to get us off to a good lead. Brecken, she likes the chase. So if we are behind or whatever the case may be, Brecken likes the chase, but yeah, their endurance went up quite a bit and it's a fun relay and it's at the end of the meet.”

Mahoney is also responsible for setting the tone in the first relay of the night on Friday, as the metros will swim in the medley relay. They have a seed time of 1:57.33.

Mahoney leads it off while Brigid McGowan, Shaputis and Olivia Delarosa will follow in that relay.

At the beginning of the season, Aesoph was the lead-off swimmer in that relay, but Hegarty decided to switch the two swimmers because she knew Mahoney, who is a junior, would be more comfortable in that role.

Even though Mahoney’s role is a tone-setter, Hegarty said Mahoney has a calm demeanor in and out of the pool.

“She doesn't get over excited. She just goes out there and does her job. And I know what she's going to do. I know I can count on her to get us off to a good start,” Hegarty said.

Spencer sends three relays

The Spencer Tigers will be swimming in the exact same three relays as Sioux City. The Tigers are in the 200 medley relay (1:55.28 seed time), the 200 free relay (1:44.25) and the 400 free relay (3:51.42).

Tigers senior Brooke Moser will also swim in the 100 backstroke, where she’ll be in the second heat. Her seed time is 1:08.32.

