FORT DODGE, Iowa | Billy Rankin’s record-setting performances in three events were among the highlights for the Sioux City boys swimming team, which finished third at Saturday’s district meet and qualified five events for the state meet.
Rankin will mark his fourth state appearance for the Spartans. A senior at Boyden-Hull High School, Rankin established new team records in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle and is also part of the 400 freestyle relay that advanced to the state meet, which will be held Saturday in University of Iowa pool in Iowa City.
Coach Eric Hoak’s Spartans will also be represented at state in the 200 medley relay and two individuals in the 100 breaststroke, Cody Ott and Kohan Rankin.
Saturday, Billy Rankin won both the 50 freestyle (21.50) and the 100 freestyle (46.20), establishing new school records in both.
Rankin’s 100 freestyle time defeated the old record of 46.5 set in 1985 by Chris Reedy. This clocking currently ranks second among the state qualifiers and is topped only by the 45.72 by Bettendorf’s Charlie Bunn.
It's the third straight year Rankin has competed in the 100 freestyle, which Coach Hoak describes as his best event. A year ago at Iowa City, Rankin took fourth (46.71) and as a sophomore, when the state meet was held in Marshalltown, Rankin finished 10th (48.31).
"(Saturday), he was explosive off the block," said Hoak. "In the 100 freestyle, there's four lengths of the pool. He had half a body length lead before the first turn. He knew he'd dominate. The kids next to him were on awe of how fast he was. And, he was fast."
Rankin’s 50 freestyle time at Fort Dodge topped the 2015 record of 21.66 from Andrew Pham. He ranks fifth among the state qualifiers in that event.
Selected as the District Swimmer of the Meet, Rankin actually swam faster as the leadoff swimmer in the Spartans' 200 freestyle relay, turning in a 21.25 split. However, because of a relay exchange which went out too fast, Sioux City was disqualified in the event.
Rankin will be accompanied in the 400 freestyle relay by Landen Parmelee, Owen Hoak and Kohan Rankin, who combined for a 3:20.47 time. Parmelee and Hoak will be making their second state swim appearance while it’s the first for Kohan Rankin, the younger brother of Billy, who also participates in football and track for Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
Ott won the district title in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.33) while Kohan Rankin was second (1:01.52). Ott, a three-year state qualifier, has a time that ranks seventh among the state qualifiers while Rankin’s Fort Dodge clocking is eighth headed into state.
Hoak, Ott, Parmelee and Spencer Kakacek will represent the Spartans at state in the 200 medley relay. Kakacek, incidentally, will mark his state debut.
Ames outscored Cedar Falls 456-383 for the title at Fort Dodge. Third-place Sioux City (316) was followed by Boone (204), Carroll (191), Fort Dodge (144), Spencer (141) and Storm Lake (91).