SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Boyden-Hull's Kohen Rankin readies for one more state swim meet

SIOUX CITY — Kohen Rankin doesn’t know how to ease up. He’s the Energizer bunny of the Sioux City co-op swim team.

Rankin has been solid all season, and the Boyden-Hull High School senior has proven that by grabbing two Top 2 seeds in his individual races at the boys state swimming meet University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City.

Prelims in some events — including both of Rankin's individual events — are on Friday while the finals will be held Saturday. Events on Friday start at 5:15 p.m.

He just doesn’t slow down.

Most weeks, swimmers like to slow down and rest their muscles going into a big meet. Rankin didn’t do that.

He trained just as if it was a normal week at the beginning of the season.

"He was good enough on ability that we trained straight through,” Sioux City coach Eric Hoak said. “He’s stronger than anyone else in the field. He’ll go into this week knowing he’s got more energy. Kohen is a competitor. He’s swam the best and he doesn’t like to get beat.

“If you met Kohen and you talked with Kohen, there is not an ounce of him that is cocky,” said Hoak before last year's state meet. “He is confident. He is playful. He is lovable. He is well-mannered. I mean, he's the super boy scout. He is Steve Rogers, Captain America, he's just, he's unbelievable.”

One key example of how Rankin pushes himself happened last week in the Spartans’ regular-season finale.

The Spartans were swimming against South Sioux City, and Hoak wanted to try some of their key swimmers in events that they don’t normally swim in.

So, Hoak put Rankin in a junior varsity 200 individual medley, just to see how Rankin’s muscles would react in a medley.

Rankin broke the school record.

Later on in the meet, Hoak put Rankin in the 400 freestyle relay. There, Rankin’s spit was 45.9 seconds.

If Rankin was in that field come Saturday, Rankin would have the No. 6 seed.

“Kohen is as mentally strong as I’ve ever seen,” Hoak said. “He got out of the water after the IM, and he said he didn’t feel good after that race. He just pushes, pushes, pushes.”

When Hoak thought of swimmers he’s seen at the Olympic level when comparing Rankin, the name Caleb Dressel came to mind.

Like Dressel, Rankin comes quick off the starter’s box, and he has a very quick reaction time.

“He mimics what he sees from other swimmers,” Hoak said.

Not only does Rankin want to defend one of his titles — the 100-yard breaststroke in 55.03 seconds — but this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week has other goals in mind this weekend.

He wants to come home with two gold medals, he wants the state record.

He knows he’s going up against good competition, and that doesn’t bother Rankin at all. According to Hoak, Rankin has thought about it all season.

Rankin goes into the state meet with the No. 1 seed in the 50-yard freestyle, as he has a seed time of 20.68.

That time is faster than what Rankin swam at state last season.

His seed time is only one-tenth of a second ahead of the second-ranked swimmer Kirk Brotherton of Iowa City West.

There are six swimmers within a second of Rankin, including Spencer junior Reid Tigges.

Rankin placed fifth last season in the 50 free at state in 21.27. Brotherton beat him by .12 seconds, just one spot ahead.

Rankin, however, has a foe he’s eager to swim against again this weekend.

Last weekend at the Fort Dodge district meet in the 100 breaststroke, Rankin went up against Ames’ Joshua Chen.

Chen beat Rankin by nearly half a second by coming back down half a body length after the first turn.

Rankin made a couple small, fixable mistakes, and that allowed Chen to make the move to first place and clinch the top seed in the state race.

Rankin looked up at the clock and figured he lost, but Hoak said that’s not going to deter him come Saturday.

“Kohen has always had Joshua on his mind,” Hoak said. “Districts were the first time we saw him head-to-head. They both swam personal bests. That’s not a bad thing. Kohen definitely thinks about him. He knows he can’t show up. He has to race somebody.”

Honorable mentions

Chloee Colt, Akron-Westfield basketball: Colt scored 25 points in the Westerners’ loss to Remsen St. Mary’s on Friday.

Ty Van Essen, Western Christian basketball: The Wolfpack senior scored 25 points in an eight-point win Saturday against Denison-Schleswig.

