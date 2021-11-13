STATE SWIMMING: Brecken Baller finishes eighth in the IGHSAU 100-yard freestyle

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — North High School senior Brecken Baller placed eighth in the 100-yard freestyle race on Saturday at the Iowa high school girls state swim meet in Marshalltown.

Baller, who swims for the metro co-op swim squad, swam the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.00 seconds. On Friday, the Stars senior made it to the finals with a time of 52.77.

Her front 50 split was faster, in 25.84. Ames senior Meghan Donald won with a time of 50.49.

Baller also competed in the 200 free finals, and she placed 15th in that race. She qualified on Friday with a time of 1:56.04 in the prelims, then in the final, Baller clocked in at 1:58.73. Waukee's Jessi Wigham won in 1:50.12.

The metros also competed in three relays.

The quartet of Alice Mahoney, Brigid McGowan, Katelyn Shaputis and Olivia DeLaRosa got 31st in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:57.93. The Spencer Tigers also competed in that race, swimming a 21st-place time of 1:55.24.

The Metros and Tigers also swam in the 200 free relay. Sioux City edged Spencer in this race. Sioux City was 18th, using McGowan, Maria McGowan, Grace Aesoph and Baller to complete the race in 1:43.31.

Spencer was 22nd (1:43.71), and it used Mya Miller, Brooke Moser, Lillian Gross and Brooklyn Ferguson.

Sioux City also placed 18th in the 400 relay to end the day. Mahoney, Shaputis, Aesoph and Baller clocked in a 3:44.67.

Spencer was 27th in 3:48.67. Miller, Emily Quanbeck, Gross and Ferguson were the swimmers for the Tigers.

Waukee won the team title with 357 points. The Metros had 13 points.

