SIOUX CITY — Sometimes a team needs a little bit of luck and a little bit of heart to come out on top.
The Bishop Heelan High School softball team had both in its 2-1 win over Le Mars on Saturday in a Class 4A regional semifinal contest.
Heelan and Le Mars have faced one another each of the last three years in the playoffs, but this is the first time in those tries that the Crusaders won.
With the win, the Crusaders will face Denison-Schleswig at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Denison.
The Crusaders scored their game-winning run in the seventh inning when Kennedy Bork put down a swinging bunt that scored eighth-grader Kenley Meis from third base.
Le Mars made a play on it, however, as Bulldogs pitcher Brook Berkenpas fielded the ball a few feet in front of the pitcher’s circle, and tried to flip it to catcher Morgan Marienau.
Marienau tried to hold on to Berkenpas’ throw, but the ball hit the dirt and the umpire called Meis safe.
“I think Kenley getting to third base helped out our momentum,” Bork said. “That helped my confidence, and I had confidence in Kenley with her wheels. I went up with that mentality.”
Meis reached base with a one-out triple that one-hopped the centerfield wall at Bishop Mueller Field.
Crusaders coach Stacia Barker put Meis at the No. 5 spot in the lineup so that someone who could bunt the ball well could move the rising freshman over.
That strategy worked, and that’s where part of the luck came into play.
“Sometimes the ball has to fall your way, and the lineup has to work out,” Barker said. “It was just a thought to switch (Meis and Bork) in the order in the event Kenley could make it to second or third and we could bunt her in. It worked out tonight.”
Bork just wanted to put the ball in play, and she did so off Berkenpas, who faced three batters over the minimum entering the seventh inning.
“I knew all I had to do was to put the ball in play, and Kenley would make it home,” Bork said. “I knew that was my only job. We thought about doing the squeeze play, but (Le Mars was) kind of expecting it. I think I did my best. I missed the ball by a little bit, but it worked out.”
Before the seventh inning, the Crusaders had four baserunners given up by Berkenpas, but only one past second base (Meis). The Crusaders scored in the third inning on an RBI single by Kjana Fjeldheim, who also laid down a bunt.
Emma LaFleur led off the inning with a walk, as she came back from an 0-2 count to become Heelan’s first baserunner of the game. She scored on Fjeldheim’s hit.
LaFleur advanced to third on a wild pitch, then moved to third base on a well-executed sacrifice bunt by freshman Mariah Augustine.
“A junior and a senior to put that play together worked out really well,” said Barker of Fjeldheim’s bunt. “That was a perfect bunt. We’ve been talking about bunting all week.”
Berkenpas struck out four hitters in the loss, and she forced Heelan to six groundouts, including a double play in the fourth inning. Berkenpas did not face a Heelan pitcher for more than six pitches in the game.
She entered Saturday’s game with 188 strikeouts and 2.58 ERA.
“It was a tough loss for us,” Bulldogs coach Rachel Harris said. “It was two teams out there battling. Brook has been throwing well for us and that’s what you need and expect out of a senior obviously. She continued to do that well tonight.”
Le Mars, however, put the first run on the board.
Emily Carlson led off the inning with a walk, and she later scored on an RBI single from junior Brooke Haage.
“It was nice to get on the board and break the ice,” Harris said. “Hopefully, it gives the girls a little confidence that we can put the ball in play and we got runners on after that, but we couldn’t get them across.”
Carlson was the only Le Mars hitter to reach base three times, as she forced three base on balls off Heelan senior pitcher Riley Plantenberg.
Heelan’s strong heart
After the dust had settled on the final play of the game, Barker took the girls to the right-field grass as she always does.
However, she told her team something that she couldn’t with past teams: That the 2019 Crusaders have more heart than any other team in the past.
When Barker said that, a few of the girls let out an ‘awe’ and a couple admitted that they were tearing up.
“We have more heart on this team this year than any other team I’ve been around,” Barker said. “I let the girls know afterward. Our team in the past maybe had more talent, and some all-staters, but no other team has the heart like I’ve ever seen. These girls are so excited to play softball. They’re in it for the team and not for themselves.”
Perhaps Plantenberg had the strongest heart on the field Saturday.
Plantenberg has been dealing with a back injury during the latter part of her Crusaders career, but she wasn’t going to let that deter her from pitching in a regional semifinal.
Plantenberg didn’t pitch in last year’s playoff game against the Bulldogs because of her back.
It’s safe to say she had this game circled on her calendar.
“I have been looking forward to this game all season,” Plantenberg said. “I was nervous when I got hurt again. This game meant a lot to me. I had 100% faith coming onto the field today that my team would have my back.”
Plantenberg has missed games due to her ailing back this season.
“I’m not at the same endurance as I was at the beginning right now … my back feels great,” Plantenberg said. “I’ve been in a lot of big situations where you have to be mentally tough.”