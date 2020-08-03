Tanner Francksen-Small to be North's wrestling coach

The North job will be Francksen-Small's first as a head coach.

"It will be challenging but I am definitely up for the challenge," Francksen-Small said. "I've had obstacles my whole life. The coaching gig, bring on the challenges and that will make the reward so much sweeter in the end. I learned from four great college coaches and learned what it takes to run a program and what it takes to be successful."

Francksen-Small takes over a North program that only sent one wrestler, Nick Walters, to the Class 3A state tournament last season.

Francksen-Small sees potential in the Stars' program, though.

"We are really young. As long as the young guys buy-in and continue that trend with the middle school kids and the club kids, the sky is the limit," Francksen-Small said. "You just have to get the kids to buy-in. At the open mats, we are seeing six to eight guys coming in every day. They are really buying into the program right now which is good to see."

Francksen-Small knows success starts at the youth levels. He plans to also have a hand in the youth and middle school programs.