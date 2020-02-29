Tanner Te Slaa steps up as Boyden-Hull advances to state

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Tanner Te Slaa stepped up when it mattered most.
Te Slaa, a sophomore for the Boyden-Hull High School basketball team, helped the Comets (21-3) return to the state tournament for the second straight year with a 55-47 win Saturday at MOC-Floyd Valley High School over West Lyon.
Te Slaa scored a game-high 30 points, and the majority of those came in the first half. In fact, Te Slaa scored 17 points in that first half.
The Comets went on a 13-3 run in the second quarter, and that run lasted 2 minutes, 36 seconds.
Te Slaa bookended the run. To start it off, Te Slaa scored a conventional 3-point play with 6:58 to go, and that play was one of many that flipped the lead several times in the first 15-plus minutes.
The Wildcats (15-10), however, weren’t willing to go down quietly without a fight. They pulled to within five points twice.
The first time came right away in the fourth quarter when Zach Van Beek hit his second consecutive 3-pointer in the corner with 7:20 remaining, which put the score at 43-38.
Then, with 4 minutes remaining in the game, the Wildcats whittled it down to five again with a Jalen Gramstad pull-up jumper.
The Comets pulled away with free throws at the end, as West Lyon tried to extend the game as much as it could.
Van Beek and Gramstad both scored 13 points for the Wildcats, while senior Logan Meyer had 10.