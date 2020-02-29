Tanner Te Slaa steps up as Boyden-Hull advances to state

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Tanner Te Slaa stepped up when it mattered most.

Te Slaa, a sophomore for the Boyden-Hull High School basketball team, helped the Comets (21-3) return to the state tournament for the second straight year with a 55-47 win Saturday at MOC-Floyd Valley High School over West Lyon.

Te Slaa scored a game-high 30 points, and the majority of those came in the first half. In fact, Te Slaa scored 17 points in that first half.

The Comets went on a 13-3 run in the second quarter, and that run lasted 2 minutes, 36 seconds.

Te Slaa bookended the run. To start it off, Te Slaa scored a conventional 3-point play with 6:58 to go, and that play was one of many that flipped the lead several times in the first 15-plus minutes.

The Wildcats (15-10), however, weren’t willing to go down quietly without a fight. They pulled to within five points twice.

The first time came right away in the fourth quarter when Zach Van Beek hit his second consecutive 3-pointer in the corner with 7:20 remaining, which put the score at 43-38.

Then, with 4 minutes remaining in the game, the Wildcats whittled it down to five again with a Jalen Gramstad pull-up jumper.