DES MOINES, Iowa | Beau De Jongh had a dominating performance, but in all actuality, several of his Boyden-Hull teammates had their share of offensive moments in the school’s first-ever Class 2A state tournament game.
Keyton Moser, for instance, was perfect in four field goal attempts in the first three quarters. Four different Comets had a basket as the Siouxland Conference champions maintained their advantage after Iowa City Regina took a brief second-quarter lead.
Still, whether De Jongh was shooting or drawing fouls while slashing to the basket, he looked sharp while playing in his first-ever state tournament game. The 6-foot-3 senior scored 25 points while leading the third-seeded Comets to a 61-56 victory at Wells Fargo Arena.
“I didn’t think it seemed I was dominating,” said De Jongh, the leader for a squad that shot 54.5 percent from the field. “Really it was a team effort. Different people came through at key moments and made big plays. Josh (Heitritter) was making plays in the fourth quarter. It was just a good team effort.
“Not one person on a team can do it all. It’s really nice to have guys that can step up when we need them to make plays. It’s nice to have a team filled with athletes.”
“It’s like we tell the kids, right now we play eight guys and whoever’s playing well is going to play,” said Boyden-Hull Coach Bill Francis. “That’s the case of Josh Heitritter in the fourth quarter and Spencer (Te Slaa), one of our starters, didn’t go back in. Spencer understands that. This team is all about winning and they do their job. Beau had 25, but he didn’t shoot a ton because when he’s guarded, he passes to his teammates are open. That’s how you win big games down here, you have unselfish kids that play together.”
Boyden-Hull will take a 23-2 record into a Class 2A semifinal game that will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. De Jongh will take a team-best 14.9 scoring average into the game while Moser follows with a 11.6 mark.
Moser finished 5-for-7 from the field after an 11-point outing. Moser, along with Heitritter, grabbed seven rebounds for a squad that out-boarded Regina 30-19.
Heitritter scored six points off the bench. Fellow reserve Andrew Frick added five points, including a three-point basket, which along with a three from Carter Francis, was part of a 9-4 late-second quarter run that gave Boyden-Hull a 29-24 halftime lead.
Playing its first-ever 2A state tournament game after making 16 1A appearances, Boyden-Hull led throughout the second half, opening up a 46-33 lead at one point late in the third quarter. Masen Miller, the scoring leader for Iowa City Regina (20-3) with 17 points, caught fire in the fourth quarter, hitting three straight baskets at one point.
Miller leads the state with 99 three-point baskets. Teammate Bryce Barnett added a trey that trimmed the deficit to 60-56 with 10.2 seconds left in the game.
“I think playing in our conference makes a difference,” said Francis. “We’ve seen teams make runs at us all year long. Our kids weren’t upset. They didn’t freak out that (Regina) made a run in the fourth. We just made free throws and took care of the game.”
“We knew it was going to be a challenging game, coming in,” said Regina Coach Jared Galpin. “Boyden-Hull was exactly what we expected. They guarded Masen really tough. We needed guys to hit shots like they did. I’m really proud of how my team responded in the fourth quarter, being down 12 and pulling within four. It showed the heart they had all season. That’s what got us here.”