ROCK VALLEY, Iowa | In terms of defensive scoring average among the eight Class 2A state tournament entrants, Rock Valley ranks last, allowing 58.08 points per game.
Blame it on the Siouxland Conference, or credit it, if you will. Six of the teams feature offenses that scored at 61 or higher, including Coach Wade Vander Maten’s Rockets, who averaged 61.4 during the conference ledger, while being involved in seven high-scoring contests where the winner and the loser each tallied more than 60 points.
Defense has carried Rock Valley to the state tournament for the first time since the 2010 team that featured Twin Towers Jordan Dykstra and Marcus Heemstra won its second straight Class 1A championship. Fourth-place finishers in the rugged Siouxland Conference, Vander Maten’s 18-7, seventh-seeded squad enters Monday night’s 6:30 game against second-seeded South Hamilton (21-1) riding a five-game winning streak where the defense has allowed an average of 45.4 points.
“After Christmas and about the last two weeks of the season, for sure, it’s been our defense,” said Vander Maten. “We have guys with good defensive energy. They’re smart players. They know how to play team defense. It’s not only individual defense. We get steals in transition. That fuels your offense.”
Rock Valley scored 12 points off turnovers in a 60-56 district finale thriller over No. 2-ranked West Sioux, a team led by Hunter Dekkers’ 22.2 scoring average, making the talented junior work for his 20 points. Six days later, OABCIG sophomore Cooper DeJean (23.3 ppg) labored through 7 of 22 shooting in a 21-point performance in a 61-46 loss to the Rockets in the substate finals.
That night, Rock Valley scored 17 points off turnovers. Nine of those points came in the third quarter where they outscored the Falcons 16-8 to turn the game around.
“It starts by getting a steal or forcing a turnover,” said Vander Maten. “The kids are good in transition from offense to defense. There’s a lot of speed on the floor. Even if one person gets a rebound, the rest of them run the wing and we get something easy.
“Basketball is a game of easy baskets. We’re good when we set up on defense. We put teams in compromising positions and we hope we can take advantage of it.”
Brayton Van Kekerix, a 6-foot senior point guard, leads Rock Valley in scoring (18.0 ppg), assists (94) and steals (68). His second cousin, 5-11 senior guard Elliott Van Kekerix (9.4 ppg), ranks second in both steals (49) and assists (78).
Two more starters, 6-foot senior guard J.T. Van’t Hul (12.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and 5-11 junior guard Jaxon Rus (10.2 ppg), have 49 and 39 steals, respectively. Rounding off the starting lineup for a program making its 14th state appearance is 6-foot senior forward Colton Vonk (6.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg), a team-best 59.6 percent shooter who has contributed 19 steals.
Off the bench, 6-1 senior Trey Huyser has averaged 7.0 points per game while blocking seven shots. Six-foot freshman Bryson Van Grootheest (2.9 ppg, 18 steals) also has seen plenty of playing time.
South Hamilton is making its third straight state appearance and ninth overall. The squad’s top two scorers, 6-foot senior Conner Hill (17.0 ppg) and 6-2 senior Logan Peters (14.5 ppg), have started in each of the last two state meets at Wells Fargo Arena, both games ending up in losses.
So, if Rock Valley hands South Hamilton a third straight state defeat and if its Siouxland Conference neighbor 9.7 miles to the southeast, Boyden-Hull, posts a win over sixth-seeded Iowa City Regina, the two teams will meet in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal.
“We have to keep doing what we’re doing, playing good defense,” said Vander Maten, who took his team to Spencer to watch his high school alma mater, Boyden-Hull, qualify for its first-ever Class 2A state tournament (17th overall appearance) with a 68-56 win over Pocahontas Area, a substate final that was postponed twice because of adverse weather conditions.
“Offensively, when we play well, then we go on runs. But if the offense isn’t doing well, defense will keep us in the game. That’s where we are. Basketball is a game of making shots and this group is good at making shots.”