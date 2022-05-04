GIRLS TENNIS: Lynx girls win tennis conference crown

OMAHA — Abraham Lincoln girls tennis is the 2022 Missouri River Conference team champion and had three individual claim championships as well.

“Every one of the girls did a great job,” Lynx coach Bryan Pregon said. “Our conference has some really strong players this season so we ran into plenty of big matchups in doubles and singles. Overall, I was very proud of how the girls performed today and how they stepped up their game.”

Along with the Lynx winning the team championship. Jeena Carle became the individual singles champion and Kylie Hansen and Savannah Maisel won the doubles championship to help led the Lynx to the team title.

For Carle, she defeated Anna Mcarthy from Sioux City Heelan 8-2 in round one, then beat Olivia Delarosa from Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-0 in round two. In the third round, Carle beat Grace Hodge from Sioux City North 8-2. Finally, Carle defeated Sophia Guntren from Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-5 to claim the individual title.

In the doubles tournament, Maisel and Hansen beat Gracie Bruening and Taryn Dobbs 8-2 in round one. In the second round, the Lynx duo beat Madison Wilcoxon and Alivia Wolf from Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-2, then beat Madalyn Welp and Kacie Maynard from Sioux City North in round three. Finally, the Lynx pair claimed their title after beating Ivy Mehlhaff and Lucy Mehlhaff from Sioux City East 8-2.

