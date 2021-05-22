PREP ROUNDUP: North girls tennis swept by Ames in regional

CLASS 2A REGIONAL TENNIS: North was swept 5-0 by Ames in girls regional tennis action in Ames Saturday.

Arunadee Fernando got the Little Cyclones off to a fast start with a 6-0, 6-0 in over Anna Maas. Katie Gu also won 6-1, 6-4 over North's Jeanie Le in No. 2 singles. Sophia Cordova of Ames was over Maddie Craighead 6-3, 5-2 when the Cyclones clinched the match.

Ella Conley of North fell 6-3 6-4 to Haley Reezes in No. 4 singles, Grace Hodge fell 6-2, 6-3 in No. 5 singles Angewon Chen and Sophie Langin dropped a 6-1, 6-2 match of Jawen Li at No. 5 singles. North ends its season with an 8-4 mark.

Ivy Mehlhaff of East also finished third in singles action and Lucy Mehlhaff also made it to the semifinal round.

For complete results, see the Wednesday print edition of the Sioux City Journal.

