DENISON, Iowa — Denison-Schleswig senior Caleb Seuntjens had a challenging but successful day on Monday.
Seuntjens won his singles match 11-10 against Council Bluffs St. Albert's Sam Narmi 11-10 in a 7-2 dual victory for the Monarchs.
Seuntjens, who was playing in the No. 3 flight, was behind late to Narmi, and the two broke each other's serve in the last eight games.
In other singles play, Monarchs No. 2 player Colin Reis defeated Jeff Miller 10-4, and Harrison Dahm shut out Carter White 10-0.
Reis teamed up with No. 1 singles player Sean Moran to edge Jeff and Reed Miller, 11-10, in the No. 1 doubles flight.
Seuntjens partnered with Chris Krajicek to win the No. 2 doubles match 10-8 over Narmi/White.
The tandem of Dahm and Austin Freese closed out the day to defeat Vince Arculeo and Richard Hu, 10-3.
"This win was a good test to see how well we've improved as a team since last year," Monarchs coach Aaron Ratliff said.