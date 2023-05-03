OMAHA, Neb. — Every match counted for the Sioux City East High School boys’ tennis team in its march to the Missouri River Conference tournament championship.

The Black Raiders’ edged Sergeant Bluff-Luton for the top spot with a team score of 28. The Warriors were two points behind. Le Mars and Council Bluffs Lincoln tied for third with 21 each.

East’s duo of seniors Lincoln Colling and Cole Ritchie won the boys’ doubles bracket. They beat Bishop Heela seniors Jason Breen and Luke Ernesti in the finals, 8-4.

SB-L sophomore Braxton Van Meter and freshman Joe Wright took third by defeating seniors Caden Wurth and Jacob McGill of Le Mars in the third-place match.

In individual play, Lincoln’s Chris Wails got the better of Le Mars’ Michael Meis in the finals. Wailes won the championship match, 8-5.

SB-L freshman Tyler Grote was a 9-8 winner over SC North’s Cale Ivner in the third-place match. The Warriors also took fifth place with Nathan Myers claiming it.

SC North takes girls' tournament prize

Behind a Missouri Rivers Conference doubles title, the Sioux City North High School girls’ team won the team title at the conference meet at Tranquility Park in Omaha on Tuesday.

The Stars won with a score of 30. Council Bluffs Lincoln was second with 27 points and SC East was third (20). Le Mars and Bishop Heelan tied for fourth at 20.

SC North’s duo of junior Grace Hodge and senior Sophie Langin took the doubles competition on the girls’ side. They beat juniors Gracie Bruening and Taryn Dobbs of SC East in the finals, 8-6.

En route to the championship, both teams’ toughest competition came in the first round, when both sailed through the quarterfinals and semifinals by all 8-1 scores.

Council Bluffs Lincoln seniors Ella Boes and Kylie Hansen beat Olivia De La Rosa and Brooke Hanson in the consolation finals for third place in doubles play.

Council Bluffs Lincoln senior Jeena Carle won the girls’ individual tournament. She sailed to the title, winning the first two rounds by 8-0 scores, 8-1 in the semifinals and 8-1 in the finals over runner-up Payton Wright of Le Mars, who didn’t drop a single set until the championship match.

Heelan’s Lilly Friis took fifth.