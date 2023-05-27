Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO — Spirit Lake's Catherine Straus took third at the Class 1A singles and doubles state tennis tournament on Saturday.

Straus won her first matches in straight sets, but fell to Alli Hagness of Waterloo Columbus Catholic on Saturday at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.

That sent Straus to the consolation bracket, where she beat Pella's Emily Blom in in two sets (6-1, 6-3).

Straus took fourth last season at state.

On Friday, Straus swept Decorah's Evon Leitz 6-0, 6-0, in the first round and breezed past Camanche's Elise Davison in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-1.

Cherokee Washington's Kenna Mongan took fifth place.

After being sent to the consolation round, Mongan beat Central DeWitt's Lexy Cooper, CR Xavier's Avery Link, Maharishi Ishita Mukadam, and Aplingtonton-Parkersburg's Adria Neymeyer.

The fifth-place match went in favor of Mongan 7-6 (5), 6-4.

After Mongan lost to Pella's Blom in the opening round, only Cooper was able to win a set on Mongan until the fifth-place match against Neymeyer.

Mongan rebounded to win her first consolation match against Central DeWitt's Cooper, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0. Mongan was scheduled to meet Cedar Rapid Xavier's Avery Link in a second consolation contest later Friday.

Spirit Lake also qualified a doubles team in Abbie Olesen and Taylor Schneider, but they were ousted by Xavier's Ruby Smith and Isabel Tobin in the second round of the consolation side of the bracket.

The duo beat Pella's Alloree Else and Lily VanDusseldorp in the first round on Friday, 6-3, 6-5. Schneider and Oleson then fell to Marion's Michaela Goad and Natalee Hartman in a three-set match in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.