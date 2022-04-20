TENNIS ROUNDUP: Sioux City East beats Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — The East High School boys tennis team defeated Bishop Heelan 8-1 on Tuesday at Lief Park.

The Black Raiders won all six singles matches.

Lincoln Colling, Cole Ritchie, Preston Dobbs, Jax Theeler, Jackson Johnson and Nick Mickelson all won in singles play.

The closest match came in the No. 6 singles, as Mickelson won 9-8 (4) over Nick Miller.

Theeler also beat Carter Kuehl 8-6.

North 9, West 0: The Stars swept the Wolverines, improving their record to 3-3 on the season.

Girls

East 5, North 4: The Stars and the Black Raiders split the singles flights.

The Black Raiders’ Top 3 players — Ivy Mehlhaff, Faith Tenhulzen and Lucy Mehlhaff — won their singles matches while Ella Conley, Megan Beecher and Isabele Raveling won in flight Nos. 4 through 6.

The two Mehlhaffs then won in the No. 1 doubles match 8-4 over Grace Hodge and Madalyn Welp, and in the No. 2 doubles match, Tenhulzen and Gracie Bruening edged Beecher and Conley 8-5.

Le Mars 7, Cherokee 2: The Bulldogs won four of the six singles matches. Claire Blezek won in the No. 1 singles match at 8-4 over Kenna Mongan, while Lexi Hurd (8-3), Kylie Hansen (8-5) and Katie Cunningham (8-3) also won singles matches.

