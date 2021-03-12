TENTH TITLE :Western Christian defeats Boyden-Hull in All-Hull Class 2A boys basketball final

DES MOINES — “We did it. We did it.”
Those were the words Western Christian High School boys basketball coach Derek Keizer said on Friday as the clock ticked down to the final buzzer, and it was in that moment he realized the Wolfpack had beaten the Boyden-Hull Comets, 56-50, in the Class 2A championship basketball game at Wells Fargo Arena.
The championship marked the 10th in program history and the first since 2017.
Western Christian and Boyden-Hull are located in the same town — Hull — but Friday’s championship marked the first time the two schools had played since 2005, and the rarity continued from there.
According to former Iowa High School Athletic Association communications director Bud Legg, it was the first time a championship game featured two teams from the same town.
“It’s just surreal to beat a team with the magnitude like Boyden-Hull,” Keizer said. “Not that many teams have been able to do that the last two years. We fought and they fought. All postseason runs, we fought.”
The Wolfpack (22-5) led by as many as 11 points during the first half, and that happened during the second quarter.
The Wolfpack went on a 10-2 run during the middle of the second quarter.
Wyatt Gulker led off the run with two free throws before Boyden-Hull scored its only two points of that stretch off a Bryan Zylstra jump shot.
Ty Van Essen hit two 3-pointers to give Western Christian an eight-point lead, then Dalton Westra hit a jump shot to put the Wolfpack up 23-13 with 4 minutes, 27 seconds remaining.
Comets coach BIll Francis didn’t call timeout and wanted to let his players keep on playing. He’d figured the Comets would turn things around, but by the time halftime rolled around, Western Christian held a nine-point lead.
Francis wasn’t totally wrong about having a turnaround, as the Comets tried to make one at the beginning of the third quarter.
The Comets (26-1) started off the second half on a 6-0 run. Dayton Brunsting scored two of the four points during that run, while senior Marcus Kelderman led off the scoring with a layup on the Comets’ first possession.
That’s when Keizer thought the turning point came, even though the Wolfpack held a lead.
Ashtin Van’t Hul hit a layup in traffic. Then, on the Wolfpack’s next possession, Van Essen hit a 3-pointer that put the Wolfpack up eight with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter.
“That allowed us to say, ‘OK, we’re here to play,’” Keizer said. “We could fight with them and the guys would never stop fighting.”
After Van Essen’s 3-pointer, however, the Comets went on a 10-2 run that tied the game at 36-36.
Comets junior Tanner Te Slaa scored the first three points of that rally, and that came off a conventional 3-point play.
The Wolfpack knew that Te Slaa was going to score, along with Kelderman. They just had to roll with the punches.
“We just had to live with it and keep re-grouping,” Gulker said. “We let Tanner do his thing, but we couldn’t let Marcus get with him. I think we carried out our game plan very well. Our coaches had a very well-thought-out game plan. We have some really good defenders.”
Brayden Van Meeteren had the assignment on Te Slaa while Van’t Hul guarded Kelderman. Te Slaa scored 22 while Kelderman scored 10.
“I think our team did really well defensively,” Gulker said.
Van Essen hit the lone two free throws during the Comets’ comeback run.
Brunsting connected on a layup, then Te Slaa hit a 3-pointer that brought the Comets to within a two-point deficit.
Te Slaa tied the game with a jump shot in the paint with 1:46 remaining in the third quarter.
That tie didn’t hold for long, as Van’t Hul hit two free throws with 1:25 left in the third quarter.
The Wolfpack held the lead until 2:30 left in the game. The Comets tied the game after Kelderman tipped the ball off a Brunsting missed jump shot.
That brought the Boyden-Hull crowd back to its feet. The lower bowl had many fans from both schools in the crowd, and there was a spattering of fans from surrounding communities to witness the historical game.
Gulker gave the Wolfpack the lead back with 2:18 remaining, and he did so with two free throws.
The free-throw line — especially during the fourth quarter — helped the Wolfpack distance themselves from their in-town foes.
Including Gulker’s two go-ahead free throws, the Wolfpack were a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Once the final buzzer sounded, the Wolfpack bench stormed the floor and the celebration began.
Van Essen took a moment to reminisce after leading the Wolfpack with a 32-point, 12-rebound game. He was named the Class 2A All-Tournament captain.
He admitted that he thought about the Western Christian legacy, and how his group added to that with the win on Friday.
It’s not something that Van Essen spends much time thinking about, but after what happened, his mind couldn’t help but go there.