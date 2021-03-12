TENTH TITLE :Western Christian defeats Boyden-Hull in All-Hull Class 2A boys basketball final

DES MOINES — “We did it. We did it.”

Those were the words Western Christian High School boys basketball coach Derek Keizer said on Friday as the clock ticked down to the final buzzer, and it was in that moment he realized the Wolfpack had beaten the Boyden-Hull Comets, 56-50, in the Class 2A championship basketball game at Wells Fargo Arena.

The championship marked the 10th in program history and the first since 2017.

Western Christian and Boyden-Hull are located in the same town — Hull — but Friday’s championship marked the first time the two schools had played since 2005, and the rarity continued from there.

According to former Iowa High School Athletic Association communications director Bud Legg, it was the first time a championship game featured two teams from the same town.

“It’s just surreal to beat a team with the magnitude like Boyden-Hull,” Keizer said. “Not that many teams have been able to do that the last two years. We fought and they fought. All postseason runs, we fought.”

The Wolfpack (22-5) led by as many as 11 points during the first half, and that happened during the second quarter.