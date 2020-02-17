TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: 81-year-old Ev Bradshaw wins a national title

Leaving behind a very talented basketball team at St. Mary’s, he wound up collecting just a single win in his one year in Primghar. So, in the fall of 1968, he took the basketball reins at Westwood, where he remained for 32 years before retiring in 2000. It was a lengthy stint that included a state tournament appearance in 1977. And that was the school’s only trip to state until East grad Brad Mozer led the Rebels to a state runner-up finish in 1996 (North Polk won a 60-58 thriller in the title game).

Ann Bradshaw, like her husband, is very diligent when it comes to fitness. She’d likely have been an athlete in high school, but Jefferson didn’t have girls sports at the time. What the school did have was a history-making football program that featured her cousin, tight end Joe Trudeau, and a string of five brothers from the Crevier family.

After helping Jefferson win the last 39 of their 40 games under Coach Matt Mottice, Joe Trudeau went on to an excellent gridiron career at USD while Maurice and Marc Crevier became hall of famers at Ashland University in Ohio.

“I could have gone back and coached those kids,’’ recalls Bradshaw. “Mrs. Dennison (the Jefferson superintendent) called me up and asked me if I wanted the job. I was hesitant.’’