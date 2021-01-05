TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Heelan grad Jeff Dicus returns to coaching

SIOUX CITY – It’s been a while since I heard anything about Jeff Dicus, the 1978 Bishop Heelan graduate who has made his mark as one of the more successful high school football coach in Texas, a state where they take their football quite seriously.
Lo and behold, I come to learn that Dicus, a former tight end at Heelan and the University of South Dakota, returned to coaching this fall after stepping away from the game for one season.
Signing on as head football coach and athletic director at St. Michael’s Catholic Academy in Austin, he took over a program that had gone 13-36 over the last four seasons and was coming off a 2-6 campaign.
True to form, Dicus led his new team to a 7-2 record this fall, narrowly missing a trip to the state playoffs.
If I’ve read things correctly, this was the 18th season as a head coach for a 36-year veteran who originally headed south as an assistant at Mission High School under David Lee, a former head coach at South Sioux City.
Three years later, sadly enough, prostate cancer brought an early demise to Lee and the Mission football helm fell to Sioux Falls native Rusty Dowling, a Morningside graduate.
It was in 1989 that Dowling left Mission to become the head coach at John Jay High School in San Antonio, where Dicus came along as an assistant. This collaboration lasted only one season, though, before Jeff decided to try his hand as a strength coach with the NBA’s Utah Jazz.
“I met a lot of great people, worked with some world-class athletes and had a great experience,’’ Dicus told me back in 2003. “But after six months I found that I missed coaching football too much.’’
Once again, it was Rusty Dowling who found a job for Dicus, assisting Dowling at Texas City High School. They worked together for six more seasons and put together a team in 1997 that won the state’s Class 4A championship game in front of a Houston Astrodome crowd of 35,000.
Dicus began a three-year stint as the head coach at Boerne High School in suburban San Antonio before he returned to Mission, Tom Landry’s hometown, in 2002. One year later came the big move up to Class 6A Lake Travis near Austin, where he turned a struggling program into a state champion in 2007, his fifth season.
Dicus sent quarterbacks Todd Reesing and Garrett Gilbert to Division I scholarships at Kansas and Texas, respectively, before the ’07 championship campaign became his last at the school.
The lure of yet another challenge was simply too great and Jeff became the head coach at Duncanville High in suburban Dallas, working the next seven seasons. He spent three years at East View High School in Georgetown, Texas, before his one-year hiatus.
Interesting to note: Lake Travis, I should note, capped off that amazing streak of five state championships with Baker Mayfield at quarterback. Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner for Oklahoma, was the first pick in the 2018 NFL and has led this season’s Cleveland Browns to the first playoff berth for the franchise since 2002.
Coincidentally, Mayfield’s former OU teammate, Kyler Murray, followed him as the 2018 Heisman winner and very well might have reached the playoffs as well if not for the injury he suffered early in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Add Kansas City Chiefs star Pat Mahomes, Jr., to Mayfield and Murray and you’ve only scratched the surface on all the phenomenal quarterbacks Texas high school football has turned out in the last 20 years or so.
Heading the list, in all likelihood, is the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees. And to toss in Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Nick Foles, Case Keenum and Josh McCown, I’ve probably still left out a few others.
Small wonder Dicus headed to Texas with David Lee, who once gave me an impressive picture of what life was like for Texas high school coaches. In addition to salaries well beyond what Midwestern coaches receive, Lee’s only responsibility at Mission High was to coach football. Meanwhile, his top two assistants were “burdened” with teaching only one class apiece.
FOOTBALL HINDSIGHT
In over 30 years that I was privileged to vote for the Downtown Athletic Club’s prestigious Heisman Trophy, I almost always had the eventual winner as the first of three choices we were supposed to rank first through third.
The biggest exception was 2003 when the trophy went to Oklahoma quarterback Jason White, who never played one snap in the NFL. My choice had been North Carolina State’s Phillip Rivers, who has ushered Indianapolis to a playoff berth in his first year with the Colts after 16 seasons with the Chargers.
Rivers was not even invited to the Heisman ceremony despite a career in which his 13,484 passing yards ranked second at the time on the all-time list (now 13th).
White became the fourth straight quarterback to be cited as the outstanding college football player in America, an honor that has now gone to 16 quarterbacks in the last 19 years.
Funny thing is, only two quarterbacks won the Heisman in a 16-year stretch prior to this – Doug Flutie of Boston College in 1984 and Vinny Testaverde of Miami in 1986.
KARPUK P.S.
The biggest challenge with last Wednesday’s column on Phil Karpuk was to tell enough about an exceptional life without getting too lengthy to maintain the interest of some readers.
I thought I’d kept it concise enough to achieve that objective, but I was a little too thrifty with words when I inadvertently omitted Phil’s son, Alex from Dakota Dunes, as a survivor. Apologies to Alex.
One additional mistake was the chronology on Phil’s outstanding coaching career. In the interests of accuracy, I should clarify that after leaving Heelan, he first assisted Erv Mondt at Morningside for the 1984 and ’85 seasons. It was after that when he moved to the University of South Dakota, where the Coyotes were NCAA Division II runners-up in 1986, his first year back together with Dave Triplett.