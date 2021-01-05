TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Heelan grad Jeff Dicus returns to coaching

The biggest exception was 2003 when the trophy went to Oklahoma quarterback Jason White, who never played one snap in the NFL. My choice had been North Carolina State’s Phillip Rivers, who has ushered Indianapolis to a playoff berth in his first year with the Colts after 16 seasons with the Chargers.

Rivers was not even invited to the Heisman ceremony despite a career in which his 13,484 passing yards ranked second at the time on the all-time list (now 13th).

White became the fourth straight quarterback to be cited as the outstanding college football player in America, an honor that has now gone to 16 quarterbacks in the last 19 years.

Funny thing is, only two quarterbacks won the Heisman in a 16-year stretch prior to this – Doug Flutie of Boston College in 1984 and Vinny Testaverde of Miami in 1986.

KARPUK P.S.

The biggest challenge with last Wednesday’s column on Phil Karpuk was to tell enough about an exceptional life without getting too lengthy to maintain the interest of some readers.

I thought I’d kept it concise enough to achieve that objective, but I was a little too thrifty with words when I inadvertently omitted Phil’s son, Alex from Dakota Dunes, as a survivor. Apologies to Alex.