TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Hubbard Park features a great fast-pitch legacy

“Hubbard was the place to be,’’ said Foley. “I was 16 years old when I started. If you played over at Gilman Terrace, you were just playing, but if you were playing at Hubbard there was electricity in there and it was my favorite place.’’

John Ege, a multi-sport star at old Central High, wound up punctuating his athletic career with many years as a world-class softball shortstop. One of a whopping 13 ISC Hall of Famers who were involved in the Penn Corp/NHCD dynasty, Ege modestly deferred most of his remarks to three fellow Iowa ASA Hall of Fame performers who also contributed to the Hubbard celebration.

“I was a young kid, 15 or 16 years old, and I’d go up to Hubbard Park and watch Gene pitch and Smitty catch,’’ said Ege, referring to pitcher Gene Knop and catcher Rich Smith, both Ida Grove natives. “There were several games when (Smith) was hurt or sick and he wouldn’t leave the game. He had a big heart and so much guts.’’

Ege also offered one of the event’s more humorous anecdotes.