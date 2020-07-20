TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Hubbard Park features a great fast-pitch legacy

There are still countless echoes from the past and innumerable memories that grow better with each passing year.
For nearly two full decades, however, the iconic Sioux City sports venue at 2800 Jones St. has become a lonely piece of history, reduced to serving an occasional youth league baseball game.
There was a time, of course, when Hubbard Park was home to some of the finest men’s fast-pitch softball in America. And a roundtable discussion at the Sioux City Public Museum last week was a fitting forum to commemorate Hubbard’s 80th anniversary.
Tucked into a residential neighborhood with mixed emotions toward its bright lights and crowd noise, Hubbard was first opened in 1926. But it was on July 15, 1940, that a grand re-opening drew an overflow crowd of around 4,000 to see the initial games on a reconfigured field.
The old center field became home plate and the diamond fit perfectly into the property’s natural bowl, where the park’s steep concrete bleachers created an amphitheater affect. From that day forward, the diamond went from northwest to southeast and became the home to the city’s elite teams.
“You kind of had to earn your way into playing at Hubbard Park,’’ said Ron Amick at an impressive gathering organized by Sioux City native Delbert Christensen, now a veteran Eastern Iowa girls softball umpire who makes his home in Cedar Rapids. “We started at Gilman Terrace and then went up to Morningside, but the eventual goal was to play at Hubbard Park.’’
It was Amick, a contractor by trade, who helped make Sioux City one of the nation’s fast-pitch hotbeds, overseeing the construction of Penn Corp Park in the early 1980’s. That two-diamond complex south of the city limits, which no longer exists, hosted the International Softball Congress World Tournament no less than four times in a 10-year span from 1986 through 1995.
More than 30 inductees into the Iowa ASA Hall of Fame, Amick included, either played or managed at Hubbard. The name honors a pioneer attorney, Asahel Wheeler Hubbard (1819-1879), who also lives on in the community of Hubbard, Neb.
One of the youngest in attendance was another of those state ASA hall of famers, pitcher Pete Sandman, a 1978 Bishop Heelan grad. Sandman’s career, as many recall, included his contributions to the four ISC World titles and four ASA national crowns won by the Penn Corp teams that won the last three of those eight championships under the name NHCD (National Healthcare Discounters).
“I got to see this from a different perspective,’’ said Sandman. “I grew up literally at Hubbard Park. Our house was at 2814 Jennings Street. As a kid, I’d go up there and play softball every day. I’d go watch these guys play and they were all my heroes. When someone remembers me as a guy from Penn Corp Park, I say, ‘No, I’m from Hubbard Park.’ ‘’
Hubbard’s early years encompassed the entire career of Frances Foley, a 96-year-old whose pitching exploits got him inducted into the Iowa ASA Hall in 2009.
“Hubbard was the place to be,’’ said Foley. “I was 16 years old when I started. If you played over at Gilman Terrace, you were just playing, but if you were playing at Hubbard there was electricity in there and it was my favorite place.’’
John Ege, a multi-sport star at old Central High, wound up punctuating his athletic career with many years as a world-class softball shortstop. One of a whopping 13 ISC Hall of Famers who were involved in the Penn Corp/NHCD dynasty, Ege modestly deferred most of his remarks to three fellow Iowa ASA Hall of Fame performers who also contributed to the Hubbard celebration.
“I was a young kid, 15 or 16 years old, and I’d go up to Hubbard Park and watch Gene pitch and Smitty catch,’’ said Ege, referring to pitcher Gene Knop and catcher Rich Smith, both Ida Grove natives. “There were several games when (Smith) was hurt or sick and he wouldn’t leave the game. He had a big heart and so much guts.’’
Ege also offered one of the event’s more humorous anecdotes.
“One story I’d like to tell is about my buddy, Larry Heilman (another attendee),’’ he said. “He’s umping behind home plate and I was playing shortstop. Somebody hit a ball to the outfield and the relay throw was to me. I went to home plate and Larry said the guy (baserunner) was safe. I said, ‘He was out, Larry.’ He says, ‘No, he wasn’t out.’ And I had a softball in my hand and threw it down in the ground.
“Larry says, ‘You’re outta here,’ ‘’ Ege continued. “I say, ‘Whaddeya mean?’ And he says ‘You were trying to hit me.’ So, I say, ‘How many years did you play with me? If I wanted to hit you, I’d have hit you.’ He says, ‘Okay, you’re back in the game.’ ‘’
Pitcher Kevin “Spyder” Smith was a longtime Hubbard mainstay and he offered plenty of amusing tales.
“I was probably the worst pitcher in the history of Hubbard Park,’’ said Smith, who recalled facing slugger Jim Phillips. “He came up against me and he hit one over the house (a cozy 201-foot right-field line left a neighboring home in harm’s way, to be sure).
“I asked (Phillips) why he looked at the first two pitches. He said, ‘The first one, I looked at the spin (of the ball) and thought it was going up. The second one I thought was going to go down. And then I realized you were dazzling me with your ‘nothing ball’ ‘’
That short right-field porch, incidentally, was altered around 1980, when a 30-foot fence was added.
One more Iowa hall of famer on the panel was Stan Wisnieski, who will enter his 50th year as a softball umpire in September.
It was a distinguished group that included several more long-timers from Hubbard along with two decorated female pitchers who were a year apart at East High and both won All-America laurels in the college ranks – Jamie (Mahnke) Zyzda and Jessica Jones Sitzmann, the Morningside College softball coach who also runs the SYA program at Riverside Park.
Knop was one of many who shared memories and admiration for pitcher Le Roy Carlson, one of the Iowa HOF honorees who is no longer with us. It would have been all the more enjoyable for this gathering to have included Carlson and also Steve “Boog” Maguire along with the recently deceased Steve Zediker.
We can’t bring back the past, of course, and the men’s fast-pitch game has faded from the sports menu around here. I only hope respect for the rich contributions the game provided so many of us will live on for several decades to come.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!