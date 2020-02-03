TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Long wait for the Kansas City Chiefs finally ends

SIOUX CITY -- When it comes to professional sports, we all have our reasons for the loyalties we ultimately adopt.
For me, it’s pretty much always been a geographical matter. Kids who grow up in Cedar Rapids tend to lean most toward Chicago teams like the Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and Bulls with the White Sox as a worthy baseball alternative (and a bona fide up and comer).
Back in my youth, Chicago was America’s second-largest city, so it seemed a bit peculiar that I’d have to wait so long in between championships.
It still seems hard to believe the Cubs went 108 years without winning a World Series, a historic drought that finally came to an end on Nov. 2, 2016. It was a shame that Ray Nacke, the beloved former Briar Cliff basketball coach, was among the many diehards who never saw “our guys” win a title, passing away at age 79 on Sept. 16, 2015 -- barely a year before the Cubs title.
Bottom line: These are celebrations not to be taken lightly. Which is why I tip my proverbial cap today to my friends and acquaintances bursting their buttons over the Kansas City Chiefs’ come-from-behind triumph Sunday in Miami.
As so many of you are well aware, it was the Chiefs’ first title in 50 years, which is also how long it had been since they’d reached the second of their two previous Super Bowls. In just the fourth of what have now been 54 installments, Kansas City prevailed 23-7 over the Minnesota Vikings, whose four shots at the brass ring all came in an eight-year span (1970-77) and all failed to land the big prize.
San Francisco, leading 20-10 through three quarters, became just the third team in Super Bowl history to squander a 10-point lead in the second half as quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered his third big rally in the Chiefs’ three postseason games, directing his team to three fourth-quarter touchdowns.
The 49ers were trying to join New England and Pittsburgh as the third franchise to reel in a sixth championship. Pittsburgh has won its six championships in just eight Super Bowl appearances, whereas New England has prevailed six times in a record 11 tries. The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) are also just one win shy of a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy, named after the legendary coach who led Green Bay to wins in the first two games in what has become one of the premier sports holidays on the calendar.
The Green Bay Packers thrashed the Chiefs 35-10 in the inaugural Super Bowl held Jan. 15, 1967. Interesting footnote there, by the way. You see that first title clash drew 61,946 to Los Angeles Coliseum, which is still the smallest crowd this shindig has ever seen. Second on the list was Sunday’s gate of 62,417.
Only four existing NFL teams have never appeared in a Super Bowl and two of those are two of the league’s newest entries -- the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans. Jacksonville has played just 25 seasons since the Jaguars and Carolina Panthers became expansion teams in 1995. The Texans were introduced in 2002, six years after the 37-year-old Houston Oilers moved to Nashville as the Tennessee Titans.
It has been a far longer vigil for the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions, although those two clubs each won four NFL crowns in the pre-Super Bowl era.
I have to confess some major envy over the Chiefs’ good fortune at landing Mahomes, the former Texas Tech star, with the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has certainly made my Bears look foolish for trading up one spot and spending that year’s No. 2 choice on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, a guy who started all of one season at a basketball school, North Carolina.
As a few Sioux City Explorers fans have noticed, Mahomes’ dad, also named Pat, is a former 11-year major league pitcher who spent most of his final three professional baseball seasons with the X’s longtime arch-rivals, the Sioux Falls Canaries.
The elder Mahomes pitched quite well in his first two years with the Canaries, making 19 starts either year. He was 12-3 with a 3.21 earned run average in 2007 and then went 10-6 with a 3.72 ERA in 2008. That might have been a good time to simply call it a career, but he came back to Sioux Falls in 2009 and at age 38 he ran out of gas, making just five starts and five relief appearances while posting a 2-2 record with a hefty 6.46 ERA.
The best years of his pitching career were his first five MLB campaigns, all with the Twins. That’s when he made the lion’s share of the 63 starts he totaled over 368 total outings. He wound up pitching for six big-league teams, also wearing the uniforms of the Mets, Red Sox, Pirates, Rangers and Cubs.
BIG WEEKEND
Lost in the Super Bowl shuffle was a pretty fair weekend for three basketball teams with coaches who have strong Sioux City ties.
On Saturday, Creighton pulled off a major triumph by defeating eighth-ranked Villanova 76-61 in Philadelphia. That let the Jays leap into Monday’s AP Top 25 as the No. 21 team with a 17-5 record. Yet another big season is happening for former Wayne State (and Iowa State) Coach Greg McDermott. “Mac’s” director of basketball operations, of course, is Jeff Vanderloo, who became Sioux City’s all-time prep basketball win leader as the head coach at East, his alma mater.
Also on Saturday, Northern Iowa, my alma mater, remained atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings at 8-2 with a 19-3 overall mark. That was still not quite good enough to crack the Top 25, but the Panthers should definitely be dancing in March and a key figure in their success has been former Morningside hoops star P.J. Hogan, a member of the UNI staff for 16 seasons.
Then came Sunday’s impressive win for Iowa, snapping a nine-game winning streak for Illinois, which slipped into a tie for the Big 10 lead with Michigan State. As most of you realize, North grad Kirk Speraw, who logged 17 years as the head coach at Central Florida, has served on Fran McCaffery’s staff throughout his 10 seasons with the Hawkeyes, now 17th in the AP poll.
TRACK GUY
I’m throwing out one more plug here for a free event Wednesday night (6:15 p.m.) at the Wheelhouse Bar & Grill.
As I pointed out last week, I hope Siouxland will take part in an evening to welcome Mike Jay, the voice of the Drake Relays. Jay is also known for his non-profit organization, “The Track Guy,’’ which promotes his favorite sport by raising money to donate 50 pairs of track shoes each year to high school athletes around the state.
One of four stops around the state for the “Track Guy Speaker Series,’’ this one will feature a Skype appearance for Shelby Houlihan, the former East High star who is now one of the world’s premier middle-distance runners. Jay will moderate a question and answer session with Shelby, the 2018 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Award winner -- track and field’s highest honor. Now living in Portland, she will turn 27 on Saturday, by the way.
Three-time Olympic hammer thrower A.G. Kruger, a Sheldon native who starred in both football and track at Morningside, is also on the program as is Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon.