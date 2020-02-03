TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Long wait for the Kansas City Chiefs finally ends

SIOUX CITY -- When it comes to professional sports, we all have our reasons for the loyalties we ultimately adopt.

For me, it’s pretty much always been a geographical matter. Kids who grow up in Cedar Rapids tend to lean most toward Chicago teams like the Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and Bulls with the White Sox as a worthy baseball alternative (and a bona fide up and comer).

Back in my youth, Chicago was America’s second-largest city, so it seemed a bit peculiar that I’d have to wait so long in between championships.

It still seems hard to believe the Cubs went 108 years without winning a World Series, a historic drought that finally came to an end on Nov. 2, 2016. It was a shame that Ray Nacke, the beloved former Briar Cliff basketball coach, was among the many diehards who never saw “our guys” win a title, passing away at age 79 on Sept. 16, 2015 -- barely a year before the Cubs title.

Bottom line: These are celebrations not to be taken lightly. Which is why I tip my proverbial cap today to my friends and acquaintances bursting their buttons over the Kansas City Chiefs’ come-from-behind triumph Sunday in Miami.