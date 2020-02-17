TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Sloan's Ev Bradshaw, 81, wins national baseball title

The old joke is known to most of you, no doubt, but it endures because it’s right on the money.
It goes something like this and it’s a favorite with many people my age: “If I had known I’d live this long, I’d have taken better care of myself.’’
You won’t hear it from Ev Bradshaw, suffice it to say, and that’s because the former Westwood High School basketball coach didn’t need to be told.
Bradshaw, you see, has taken very good care of himself, which is how the 81-year-old from Sloan continues to play in a couple of national baseball tournaments every autumn.
Just last November, in fact, Bradshaw helped a team called the South Dakota Rushmores win the 75-and-over national championship in the annual Roy Hobbs Tournament.
Named for Bernard Malamud’s fictional baseball star from a superb novel named “The Natural,’’ the Hobbs event is held each year at the Minnesota Twins’ spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla. Bradshaw, a North Sioux City native, is one of 10 longtime teammates who’ve been involved with this group for a number of years, most of them from the Sioux Falls area and points northward.
“We go to Florida and we go to another tournament in Phoenix,’’ he said. “They go on for a month, but you’re only there for about a week, playing in your division.’’
There’s no schedule for the Rushmores outside of these national events.
“We just try to get in shape and we’ve got our team,’’ said Bradshaw, an outfielder who is the oldest player on the roster. “The first time I went to Phoenix with these old-timers, I pulled a muscle and hobbled through it.
“I found out distance running won’t help you in baseball. I still go out (daily) and go for two miles, but I’ll walk a pole (mile) and run a pole. If I just sit around for awhile, I’m stiff as a board. You’ve got to keep moving, I guess.’’
The retired teacher and coach also had help from a grandson from Whiting who wanted to gear up for his final year of high school baseball.
“I never practiced this many times in years past, but we got in 32 practices,’’ he said. “Those were about an hour-and-a-half to two hours. When I get out on the diamond, I’m a happy player. I still love playing.’’
He still plays well, too, despite taking about 15 years off after a college career at the University of South Dakota that was followed by a couple of decades playing on various town teams. Bradshaw gave that up at age 43, then got back to the game when he was 58.
As a high school senior at Jefferson, S.D., he played for an Elk Point American Legion team that won the South Dakota Class B state title.
“Aberdeen was the Class A champion and they came to Elk Point about a week later,’’ he said. “I pitched against them and we won the first game, but they won the next two (in a best-of-three series).’’
You have free articles remaining.
A 1960 USD graduate, Bradshaw married his high school sweetheart, the former Ann Trudeau of Jefferson, and the couple will be celebrating their 60th anniversary in June. These have been six very eventful decades and amateur baseball had plenty to do with that.
“We had a team down here in Sloan,’’ he said. “I also played quite a few years in Homer (Neb.). Then, I played on a Sioux City team called Sioux City Woods. Jim Woods ran it and we were in the Northwest Iowa League. This was back before the Sioux City Saints.’’
Bradshaw’s teammates included budding fast-pitch softball hall of famers John Ege and the late Steve Zediker.
“We had a real good team,’’ he said. “We were like 28-3 that year.’’
Bradshaw launched his teaching and coaching career with one year at Viborg, S.D., and then five more in Salem, S.D., where he spent five years at old St. Mary’s High School.
“I played for the Salem town team that won the state tournament two years in a row (1964 and ’65),’’ he reflected.
“Then, I had to come down here to Iowa to make that ‘big money’ and I coached for one year at Primghar,’’ he added with a rueful grin
Leaving behind a very talented basketball team at St. Mary’s, he wound up collecting just a single win in his one year in Primghar. So, in the fall of 1968, he took the basketball reins at Westwood, where he remained for 32 years before retiring in 2000. It was a lengthy stint that included a state tournament appearance in 1977. And that was the school’s only trip to state until East grad Brad Mozer led the Rebels to a state runner-up finish in 1996 (North Polk won a 60-58 thriller in the title game).
Ann Bradshaw, like her husband, is very diligent when it comes to fitness. She’d likely have been an athlete in high school, but Jefferson didn’t have girls sports at the time. What the school did have was a history-making football program that featured her cousin, tight end Joe Trudeau, and a string of five brothers from the Crevier family.
After helping Jefferson win the last 39 of their 40 games under Coach Matt Mottice, Joe Trudeau went on to an excellent gridiron career at USD while Maurice and Marc Crevier became hall of famers at Ashland University in Ohio.
“I could have gone back and coached those kids,’’ recalls Bradshaw. “Mrs. Dennison (the Jefferson superintendent) called me up and asked me if I wanted the job. I was hesitant.’’
Jefferson football’s golden era was topped off in 1967 by a team that averaged 75 points a game while limiting opponents to just three points per contest. The team was so dominant, they came out for the second half of one game and discovered the other team had boarded its bus and headed down the road.
Bradshaw, known to his high school pals as “Popeye,’’ spends his summers painting houses with a team that includes another Westwood retiree, Rich Lucas, along with Kerry Kaufman, still a faculty member at the school, and two current teachers from East High -- Lucas’ son, Jeff, and Tony Moravec.
A diehard Kansas City Royals fan, Ev and his wife also devote considerable time to their three daughters, Rene (Murrell) and Pam (Ronfeldt), who both live in the Kansas City area, and Emmy (Christensen) of Whiting. Emmy’s husband, Larry, is a former F-16 pilot who once led the 185th Tactical Fighter Group.
Baseball will surely remain high on the list of priorities.
“By the time you fly out and spend a week in a hotel (all at the players’ expense), it’s not a cheap endeavor,’’ said Bradshaw. “But it does get the old competitive juices flowing. It’s been fun doing it.’’
It’s been rewarding, too, judging from his performance. He batted a hefty .590 last year in Phoenix and then contributed a .410 average for the champions in Fort Myers.